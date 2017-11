Day 3: 63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 – Hindi

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017-18

Date: 25th to 29th November 2017

Venue: Chhatrasal Stadium, Model Town, Delhi

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 ki opening Delhi ke Deputy Chief Minister manish Sisodiya ne kiya. U14, U17, U19 Age Group Of Boys & Girls Ke Liye School Game Federation Of India (SGFI) Delhi Me 63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017-18 Organize Kar Rhi Hai. Championship Ki Date 25th November Se 29th November Tay Ki Gyi Hai, Competition Chhatrasal Stadium, Model Town, Delhi Me Ho rha hai. Championships Ki Baki Details Ke Liye Aap [email protected] Par Email Kar Skte Hai.

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 Day 2 Event List:

400m Freestyle – Age Group(Boys – U14)

400m Freestyle – Age Group(Girls – U14)

400m Freestyle – Age Group(boys-U17)

400m Freestyle – Age Group(girls – U17)

400m Freestyle – Age Group(Boys – U19)

400m Freestyle – Age Group(girls – U19)

100m Butterfly – Age Group( Boys- U14)

100m Butterfly – Age Group( Girls- U14)

100m Butterfly – Age Group( Boys- U17)

100m Butterfly – Age Group( Girls- U17)

100m Butterfly – Age Group( Boys- U19)

100m Butterfly – Age Group( Girls- U19)

50m Breaststroke- Age Group(Boys-U14)

50m Breaststroke- Age Group(Girls-U14)

50m Breaststroke- Age Group(Boys-U17)

50m Breaststroke- Age Group(Girls-U17)

50m Breaststroke- Age Group(Boys-U19)

50m Breaststroke- Age Group(Girls-U19)

4*100m Freestyle Relay- Age Group(boys-U14)

4*100m Freestyle Relay- Age Group(boys-U17)

4*100m Freestyle Relay- Age Group(boys-U19)

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 Day 4

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 Day 3

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 Day2 Results

Day 1 and Day 2 Updates:

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 Ke First Day Delhi Region Ke Swimmers Ka Dominance Dikha, Delhi Ne Day 1 Me Sabhi Group Ko Mila Ke Total 9 Gold(6 Men, 3women), 8 Silver(6 Men, 2 Women) And 3 Bronze(3 Men, 0 Women) Medals Apne Name Kiye Jabki Medal Table Me 2nd Or 3rd Number Par Abhi Maharashtra And Karnataka Abhi Jagh 17 & 13 Medals Ke Sath Bnaye Hue Hai.

Day 2 Ko Bhi Kuch Jyada Changes Nahi Dekhne Ko Mila, Delhi Day 1 Se Hi Medal Tally Me Top Position Par Apni Pakad Bnaye Hue Hai, Day 2 Ke Khtm Hone Ke Baad Delhi 20 Gold, 12 Silver And 9 Bronze Ke Sath First, Maharashtra 13 Gold, 11 Silver And 9 Bronze Ke Sath Second And Third Par Karnataka 3 Gold, 9 Silver And 11 Bronze Ke Sath.

Day 2 Medal Tally

Day 1 Medal Tally

63rd National School Game Swimming Championship 2017 Day 1 Results

