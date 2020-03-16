Daily Swim Coach Workout #96

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

300 swim

200 No Freestyle

100 sculling

4 x 100 (Kick/Swim) 1:40, 1:50, or 2:00

4 x Main – Swim or Paddle

200 Neg split 2:45, 3:00, 3:15 or 3:30

1 x 100 with last 75 fast 1:30, 1:40, 1:50 or 2:00

1 x 100 with last 50 fast on 1:30 1:40, 1:50, 2:00

1 x 100 with last 25 fast on 1:30, 1:40, 1:50, 2:00

100 kick 25 ez 25 fast on 2:15 or 2:30