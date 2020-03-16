Daily Swim Coach Workout #96

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up
300 swim
200 No Freestyle
100 sculling
4 x 100 (Kick/Swim) 1:40, 1:50, or 2:00
4 x Main – Swim or Paddle
200 Neg split 2:45, 3:00, 3:15 or 3:30
1 x 100 with last 75 fast 1:30, 1:40, 1:50 or 2:00
1 x 100 with last 50 fast on 1:30 1:40, 1:50, 2:00
1 x 100 with last 25 fast on 1:30, 1:40, 1:50, 2:00
100 kick 25 ez 25 fast on 2:15 or 2:30
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply