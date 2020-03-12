Daily Swim Coach Workout #92

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

3 X

1 X 200 @ 3:00 SWIM MOD

4 X 25 @ :40 STREAMLINE GLIDE TO A STOP MOD

4 X

1 X 150 @ 2:30 MOD BACK DRILL 321, FREE SWIM, BK DRILL DOUBLE CATCH

4 X 25 @ :40 MOD ODD RDS 2 BR P OUTS, EVEN RDS STREAMLINE GLIDE 6 DOLPHIN UW

3 X

1 X 150 KICK W FINS @ 2:15 FAST O – FLY BK FLY, E – BK FLY BK

4 X 50 KICK W FINS @ 1:00 FAST FREE DES 1-4 FROM :40 TO FASTER

4 X

4 X 25 FLY SWIM @ :30 FAST BREATH 2 UP 1 DOWN

1 X 50 FLY K D @ 1:00 MOD PULSE KICK, STONE SKIPPER DRILL

2 X 50 FLY FAST @ :50 O RDS – KICK FAST ON [BACK] 1 SWIM, E RDS- 2 SWIM FAST

EZ 50

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

THIS IS AN AM PRACTICE WITH DOUBLE IN THE PM.



Jeff Kincaid

Senior Program Director, SEVA Seahawks Senior Program Director, SEVA Seahawks

