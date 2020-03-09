Daily Swim Coach Workout #89

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400 under 4:40 / 4:55 / 5:10

4 x 75 swim

4 x 100 fly 5 6 strokes per 25

16 x 25 2 drill 1 uw 1 build

4 x 75 easy swim fins

#short-dist

400 drill

4 x 75 1/3 race 1st

Med ball 200 rep

200 swim paddle quality

8 x 25 2/2 race 2nd stroke @ 0:45

Med ball 200 rep

200 swim drill kick

4 x 50 2/2 race 1st

Med ball 200 rep

200 easy

2 x 75 1/3 race

#mid-dist

8 x 50 all + 4

4 x 100 nég 1 to 4

200 easy

4x [1 per stroke]

4 x 25 low stroke counts @ 0:30

2 x 50 fast @ 1:15

100 low stroke counts @ 2:30

200 fast 1st stroke

100 easy

200 easy