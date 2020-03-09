Daily Swim Coach Workout #89

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
400 under 4:40 / 4:55 / 5:10
4 x 75 swim
4 x 100 fly 5 6 strokes per 25
16 x 25 2 drill 1 uw 1 build
4 x 75 easy swim fins
#short-dist
400 drill
4 x 75 1/3 race 1st
Med ball 200 rep
200 swim paddle quality
8 x 25 2/2 race 2nd stroke @ 0:45
Med ball 200 rep
200 swim drill kick
4 x 50 2/2 race 1st
Med ball 200 rep
200 easy
2 x 75 1/3 race
#mid-dist
8 x 50 all + 4
4 x 100 nég 1 to 4
200 easy
4x [1 per stroke]
4 x 25 low stroke counts @ 0:30
2 x 50 fast @ 1:15
100 low stroke counts @ 2:30
200 fast 1st stroke
100 easy
200 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
In the short dist group the race model is as follow. One swimmer is swimming a whole 75m as one teammates (swimming about the same PB) will swim with him the second 25 and another one is swimming the last one pushing the first swimmer to race on each 25m. Did already exercices on 25s and 50s.
Jonathan Massacand
Head Coach, Vevey Natation Riviera
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply