Daily Swim Coach Workout #861

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [6/1/22]
C2/W1
Work Ethic/willingness to enthusiastically do your part is key to our Culture!
Work Hard+Play Hard=RSD Nat/Champ!
300 free, low breath, dpc
200 IM scull/drill by 25
100 prime k-sc-dr-swim build
paddles 8×25 prime o=right e=left
[email protected], Coach
short finz
20×50 kick/swim [4 as 1 each imo/4 Prime/ 4 imo/4 Prime/ 4 Free all strong @:45/:50 (breast :55 if needed)
6×50 Mindful recovery @1:05
Stroke Groups (if you want, or by interval)
4x
4×50 prime/free by 25 G3 @:50/:55 Count Strokes and know Count!
200 prime/free by 50 HOLD STROKE COUNTS G3, @2:50/3:00/3:10
2x
4×50 SWOLF Pr/Fr @1:00
2×200 o=free @500 pace e=prime, broken @50’s for :10 as close to best as possible @4:00
Warm Down with remaining time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
