Daily Swim Coach Workout #861

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [6/1/22]

C2/W1

Work Ethic/willingness to enthusiastically do your part is key to our Culture!

Work Hard+Play Hard=RSD Nat/Champ!

300 free, low breath, dpc

200 IM scull/drill by 25

100 prime k-sc-dr-swim build

paddles 8×25 prime o=right e=left

[email protected], Coach

short finz

20×50 kick/swim [4 as 1 each imo/4 Prime/ 4 imo/4 Prime/ 4 Free all strong @:45/:50 (breast :55 if needed)

6×50 Mindful recovery @1:05

Stroke Groups (if you want, or by interval)

4x

4×50 prime/free by 25 G3 @:50/:55 Count Strokes and know Count!

200 prime/free by 50 HOLD STROKE COUNTS G3, @2:50/3:00/3:10

2x

4×50 SWOLF Pr/Fr @1:00

2×200 o=free @500 pace e=prime, broken @50’s for :10 as close to best as possible @4:00

Warm Down with remaining time



