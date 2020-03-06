Daily Swim Coach Workout #85

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: Canada
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Warm-up
200 free neg split / 3:00
200 IM Drill-sw /3:20
200 kick (50 fly 50 stroke) /4:00
200 pull (25 scull 75 free) /3:20
Pre set
2x
150 kick stroke build /2:40
4×50 stroke (Drill-sw) /1:05
100 ch (5in10out !) /1:45
4×25 stroke build / 0:35
100 sw (15m sprint 35m easy) /1:45
50 Stroke RP200 /1:00
50 easy /1:30
Main set stroke
#Distance free
100 neg split /1:40
100 RP400 /1:20 [2nd 100 of the race]
100 neg split /1:40
2×100 RP400 /1:20 [2nd 100 of the race]
100 neg split /1:40
3×100 RP400 /1:20 [2nd 100 of the race]
100 neg split /1:40
4×100 RP400 /1:20 [2nd 100 of the race]
100 neg split /1:40
4×100 RP400 /1:20 [3rd 100 of the race]
100 neg split /1:40
3×100 RP400 /1:20 [3rd 100 of the race]
100 neg split /1:40
2×100 RP400 /1:20 [4th 100 of the race]
100 neg split /1:40
1×100 RP400 /1:20 [4th 100 of the race]
#MID stroke
6x
6×25 fast /0:30 [good technique controlled speed]
50 RP200 [last 50 of the race]
150 moderate /3:00 (50 kick 50 free 50 drill)
#sprint stroke
6x
4×25 fast /0:30 [good technique controlled speed]
2×25 RP100 /0:25 [last 50 of the race]
200 moderate /4:30 (50 kick 50 sw)
Cool down fins
2x
2×100 kick on side /1:50
8×25 /0:30 odd: back even: no air
4×50 fins paddles DPS / 0:45 (no air 5in5out)
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
RP: race pace
fast: controlled speed with perfect technique
Charles LaBrie
Senior/Varsity Head coach, Club de natation M�gophias
