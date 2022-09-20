Daily Swim Coach Workout #776

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warmup
200 IM Kick
200 IM Swim
Main Set [All Relays are ALWAYS SPRINT]
10 x 25 Fly Relay Style [3 to a lane / Flipturn at Mid Pool]
5 x 100 IMO + IM @ 1:45 [Top Tier, each group down adds :15]
shuttle fr ez
10 x 25 Breast Relay Style [3 to a lane / Flipturn at MidPool]
5 x 100 IMO + IM @ 1:45 [Top Tier, each group down adds :15]
shuttle fr ez
10 x 25 Free Relay Style [3 to a lane / Flipturn at MidPool]
5 x 100 IMO + IM @ 1:45 [Top Tier, each group down adds :15]
shuttle fr ez
From Mid Pool
4 x 200 IM odds kick evens swim [Med between flags / Sprint from flags to the wall] 1:00 Rest
Cool Down
200
150 Fr Reverse Build
50 Walk
Diving Well
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
IMO = IM Order
IMO+IM = 1 of each stroke, plus an IM
