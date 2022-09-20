Daily Swim Coach Workout #776

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warmup

200 IM Kick

200 IM Swim

Main Set [All Relays are ALWAYS SPRINT]

10 x 25 Fly Relay Style [3 to a lane / Flipturn at Mid Pool]

5 x 100 IMO + IM @ 1:45 [Top Tier, each group down adds :15]

shuttle fr ez

10 x 25 Breast Relay Style [3 to a lane / Flipturn at MidPool]

5 x 100 IMO + IM @ 1:45 [Top Tier, each group down adds :15]

shuttle fr ez

10 x 25 Free Relay Style [3 to a lane / Flipturn at MidPool]

5 x 100 IMO + IM @ 1:45 [Top Tier, each group down adds :15]

shuttle fr ez

From Mid Pool

4 x 200 IM odds kick evens swim [Med between flags / Sprint from flags to the wall] 1:00 Rest

Cool Down

200

150 Fr Reverse Build

50 Walk

Diving Well