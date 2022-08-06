Daily Swim Coach Workout #739

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [5/11/22]
C1/W1
State Meet: Process/Connect to Joy of racing/Support each other/communicate w me, there to help!
Process: NOW is time to lay strong foundation and commitment to goal outcomes!
300 (100fr/50bk/100fr/50br) all DPC
200 IM sc/dr
100 free drop breath by 25 4-3-2-1
6×25 buoy @ ankle core connect/power catch:35
6×25 knuckle paddle Power Catch @:35 fr/ch
State
2x
3×50 kick g1 best form ch
100 free flow g2
3×50 pull g1 best form
100 fr flow g2
1×50 swim build g3 to g4
1×50 sw rebuild
1×50 at PP
1×50 rebuild
starts/turns/pace work/ bursts as needed
5×100 flow washout best form @1:40
Non Taper
8×50 kick [4 board/snork, 4 ch no board @1:00]
Finz 2x
2×200 k/sw by 25 @2:40/2:50
6×50 [2k ez/4 U/O o=moderate [email protected]:10]
2x
4×25 scull prime
4×25 drill prime
4×100 swim Des 1-4 to max effort pr/fr by 25
@:45/:40/1:40,1:45,1:50 depending stroke
pull 6×75 fr [breath: [email protected] 5-4-3,4-3-2,3-2-1]@1:20
6×150 migrate fast 50 x2, fast 50 prim, the rest free @2:10/2:20
long wd with time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
