Daily Swim Coach Workout #734

Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
warm-up
1×600 swim
8×50 free – perfect swim – paddles & snorkel @1:05
8×50 free – perfect swim – snorkel @1:05
2x
2×50 choice [no free] drill / build @1:10
2×100 choice kick – 25 mod / 75 FAST @2:20
2×50 choice [no free] drill / build @1:10
1×150 choice kick – FAST @3:20
1×50 choice kick – FAST @1:10
4x
2×100 free or back FAST @2:00
4×50 BR or fly FAST @1:20
1×100 easy @2:30
6×50 recovery @1:00
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
