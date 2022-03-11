Daily Swim Coach Workout #639

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday [10/28/21]

C4/W2

[7kp/15coro/41jnat/50wag]

6×100 75fr/25non fr @1:30

6×75 o=k-sc-dr e=sc-dr-sw o=fr e=non [email protected]

6×50 pads o=r/l e=knuckle @kim

6×25 Best Breakouts 1ea +2 [email protected]:40

Sox

8×50 o=k/s e=B to PP @1:10

No Sox

8×50 o=mod e=PP for best races @1:00

Mid/Short

4×200 [150fr flow @2:00/50 @RP @:50]

50 rebuild

5×150 [100 fr flow @1:30/[email protected]@:50]

50 rebuild

6×100 [75 fr flow @1:00/25 Max [email protected]:30]

50 rebuild

8×50 o=b to PP e=PP @:50

warm down washout



Kevin Perry Taper: [4×200 same/ 4×150(not 5)/ 4×100(not6)Then: starts/turns + 9×50 warm down]

Distance: Coach Brandon; account for KP Taper