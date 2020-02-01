Daily Swim Coach Workout #57

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up
200 Swim
400 IM K/D by 50’s
10×50’s Choice @.45
15:00 Built in Rest (to explain the practice and for late entry swimmers.)
Set#1: Kick Ladder (1:30 Interval/50 suggested)
[email protected]:30
[email protected]:00
[email protected]:30
[email protected]:00
[email protected]:30
Set#2: Pull Ladder (1:00 Interval/50 suggested)
[email protected]:00
[email protected]:00
[email protected]:00 (Work the Press on this with a single fly kick check driven)
[email protected]:00
[email protected]:00
Set#3: Swim Ladder with Fins! (.45 Interval/50 suggested)
[email protected]
[email protected]:30
[email protected]:15
[email protected]:00
[email protected]:15
[email protected]:30
[email protected]
Set#4:IM Build up-SWIM at 75% Pace EXPECTED
[email protected]/.40/.45/.50
no rest unless earned
100BK/[email protected]:10/1:15/1:20/1:25
.15 rest
150FR/FL/[email protected]:45/1:50/1:55/2:00
.30 rest
200BR/FR/FL/[email protected]:20/2:25/2:30/2:35
.45 rest
250BR/FR/FL/BK/[email protected]:55/3:00/3:05/3:10
1:00 rest
300FR/FL/BK/BR/FR/[email protected]:30/3:35/3:40/3:45
1:15 rest
350BK/BR/FL/FR/BK/BR/[email protected]:05/4:10/4:15/4:20
1:30 rest
400BK/BR/FR/FL/BK/BR/FL/[email protected]:40/4:45/4:50/4:55
Set#5: Simple Build Up-Swimmers choice of ODD STROKE-see note below.
It would be strongly suggested that during this set that swimmers take about 5 seconds max on the wall between each swim distance increase, but be sure to push the pace on this. It would also be strongly encouraged and suggested that swimmers be sure to change up the strokes to not over stress an area of the body.
50
100
150
200
250
300
350
400
450
500
Set#6: Sprints Freestyle, All Off The Block
50
100
150
200
Set#7: Controlled Heart Rate Cool Down
1×[email protected]
2×[email protected]:00
2×[email protected]:15
2×[email protected]:30
1×[email protected]
Cool Down: Long Swim
300 DPP Distance Per Pull 12 max strokes per 25
Steve Frye
Head Site Coach (Cabot), Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply