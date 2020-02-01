Daily Swim Coach Workout #57

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

200 Swim

400 IM K/D by 50’s

10×50’s Choice @.45

15:00 Built in Rest (to explain the practice and for late entry swimmers.)



Set#1: Kick Ladder (1:30 Interval/50 suggested)

[email protected]:30

[email protected]:00

[email protected]:30

[email protected]:00

[email protected]:30



Set#2: Pull Ladder (1:00 Interval/50 suggested)

[email protected]:00

[email protected]:00

[email protected]:00 (Work the Press on this with a single fly kick check driven)

[email protected]:00

[email protected]:00



Set#3: Swim Ladder with Fins! (.45 Interval/50 suggested)

[email protected]

[email protected]:30

[email protected]:15

[email protected]:00

[email protected]:15

[email protected]:30

[email protected]



Set#4:IM Build up- SWIM at 75% Pace EXPECTED

[email protected]/.40/.45/.50

no rest unless earned

100BK/[email protected]:10/1:15/1:20/1:25

.15 rest

150FR/FL/[email protected]:45/1:50/1:55/2:00

.30 rest

200BR/FR/FL/[email protected]:20/2:25/2:30/2:35

.45 rest

250BR/FR/FL/BK/[email protected]:55/3:00/3:05/3:10

1:00 rest

300FR/FL/BK/BR/FR/[email protected]:30/3:35/3:40/3:45

1:15 rest

350BK/BR/FL/FR/BK/BR/[email protected]:05/4:10/4:15/4:20

1:30 rest

400BK/BR/FR/FL/BK/BR/FL/[email protected]:40/4:45/4:50/4:55



Set#5: Simple Build Up- Swimmers choice of ODD STROKE-see note below.

It would be strongly suggested that during this set that swimmers take about 5 seconds max on the wall between each swim distance increase, but be sure to push the pace on this. It would also be strongly encouraged and suggested that swimmers be sure to change up the strokes to not over stress an area of the body.

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

400

450

500

Set#6: Sprints Freestyle, All Off The Block

50

100

150

200

Set#7: Controlled Heart Rate Cool Down

1×[email protected]

2×[email protected]:00

2×[email protected]:15

2×[email protected]:30

1×[email protected]

Cool Down: Long Swim

300 DPP Distance Per Pull 12 max strokes per 25









