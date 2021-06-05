Daily Swim Coach Workout #450

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday/Thursday PM [5/18-19/21]
C1/W3
[3 or 4 days/16 days]
Be A Great Teammate/ Part of something bigger
400 fr every 4th
200 IM k/dr
200 Fr every 4th
100 IM scull
8×50 kick TIP
8×25 meditative highest tech o=fr e=ch
2x
5×100 Fr @ 1:30 flow
sox on hands 200 hard/ez
20×50 o=mod med e=PP @:50
starts/turns
mindful wd 4×100
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.