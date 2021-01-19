Daily Swim Coach Workout #341

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up Fins
300 Choice – 3rd Black UW each wall
300 – w snorkel, pocket kick fly, back flex, or free flex
100 scull – Mix
3 x Snorkel/Fins
2 x 25 1/7 Free or Back :30
2 x 25 3/7 Free or Back: 30
Kick – snorkel
400 hyper streamline Free
4 x 100 1:45 hyper streamline Your Stroke
4 x 50 fast 1:10 Your stroke
100 ez
Paddle
15 x 100 alt 100 BC 3/5, Catch up style, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30 or 1:35
100 ez
Main Distance
3 x 800 10:00 Des 1-3, 11:00 or 12:00
100 ez
3 x Finish Speed
1 x 50 on 1:00 200p plus 1
1 x 25 2 breaths fast :30
1 x 25 1 breath fast :30
1 x 25 ez on :40
LD 225
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
1/7 and 3/7 refer to strokes and kick. We freeze in what we call the shark fin pose, elbow high in the air, fingers pointed forward – Race Club style, fast strokes. Hyper streamline = snorkel on, hands pancaked on the edge of the board.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.