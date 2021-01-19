Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #341

by Dan Dingman 0

January 18th, 2021 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm up Fins
    300 Choice – 3rd Black UW each wall
    300 – w snorkel, pocket kick fly, back flex, or free flex
    100 scull – Mix
    3 x Snorkel/Fins
        2 x 25 1/7 Free or Back :30
        2 x 25 3/7 Free or Back: 30
Kick – snorkel
    400 hyper streamline Free
    4 x 100 1:45 hyper streamline Your Stroke
    4 x 50 fast 1:10 Your stroke
100 ez
Paddle
    15 x 100 alt 100 BC 3/5, Catch up style, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30 or 1:35
100 ez
Main Distance
    3 x 800 10:00 Des 1-3, 11:00 or 12:00
100 ez
3 x Finish Speed
    1 x 50 on 1:00 200p plus 1
    1 x 25 2 breaths fast :30
    1 x 25 1 breath fast :30
    1 x 25 ez on :40
LD 225

    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

1/7 and 3/7 refer to strokes and kick. We freeze in what we call the shark fin pose, elbow high in the air, fingers pointed forward – Race Club style, fast strokes. Hyper streamline = snorkel on, hands pancaked on the edge of the board.


Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

