Daily Swim Coach Workout #341

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up Fins

300 Choice – 3rd Black UW each wall

300 – w snorkel, pocket kick fly, back flex, or free flex

100 scull – Mix

3 x Snorkel/Fins

2 x 25 1/7 Free or Back :30

2 x 25 3/7 Free or Back: 30

Kick – snorkel

400 hyper streamline Free

4 x 100 1:45 hyper streamline Your Stroke

4 x 50 fast 1:10 Your stroke

100 ez

Paddle

15 x 100 alt 100 BC 3/5, Catch up style, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30 or 1:35

100 ez

Main Distance

3 x 800 10:00 Des 1-3, 11:00 or 12:00

100 ez

3 x Finish Speed

1 x 50 on 1:00 200p plus 1

1 x 25 2 breaths fast :30

1 x 25 1 breath fast :30

1 x 25 ez on :40

LD 225