Daily Swim Coach Workout #302

Warm Up:

400 yoyo

6×50 @ 1:00 (odds- back/evens- breast)

Pull/Kick Set:

6×125 @ 2:15 50 pull/50 kick w/board/25 swim FAST (odds- free/evens- choice)

Endurance Set:

500 @ 8:00 free

100 @ 2:00 IM

400 @ 7:00 free

200 @ 3:00 IM

300 @ 6:00 free

300 @ 4:00 IM

SPRINT Set:

10×25 @ :25 free w/fins (odds- breath control/evens- RACE)

yoyo- you’re on your own. You can work on whatever you want as long as it adds up to the yardage I want.



Trevor Rill

Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

