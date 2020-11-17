Daily Swim Coach Workout #279

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1×300 @ 4:30, 50 FR/25 scull
3×100 @ 1:50, 50 FL kwb, 50 FR drill: sharkfin
3×50 @ 1:00 FL single arm/FR alsb
3:00 break
fins:
3x
2×25 @ :30 surf drill
4×25 @ :30, BK, 7+ uwdk to fast BO
6×25 @ :30 FL arms FR legs, work on FL recovery.
8×25 @ :30, odds FL fast, evens FL kick on back in streamline.
3:00 break
4x
4×25 @ :45 front scull w/chest pulse
3×75 @ 1:30 FL/BK/BK, desc 1-3, work on turns.
:30 rest
1×50 @ 1:00 FL AO
1×25 @ :30 smooth FR
2:00 break
Coach Notes
AO is All Out fast, max effort. Race and descending, with focus on great legs and perfect Fly.
Stephen Clendenin
Dulles South Riding Head Coach, Nations Capital Swim Club
