Daily Swim Coach Workout #279

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1×300 @ 4:30, 50 FR/25 scull

3×100 @ 1:50, 50 FL kwb, 50 FR drill: sharkfin

3×50 @ 1:00 FL single arm/FR alsb

3:00 break

fins:

3x

2×25 @ :30 surf drill

4×25 @ :30, BK, 7+ uwdk to fast BO

6×25 @ :30 FL arms FR legs, work on FL recovery.

8×25 @ :30, odds FL fast, evens FL kick on back in streamline.

3:00 break

4x

4×25 @ :45 front scull w/chest pulse

3×75 @ 1:30 FL/BK/BK, desc 1-3, work on turns.

:30 rest

1×50 @ 1:00 FL AO

1×25 @ :30 smooth FR

2:00 break