Daily Swim Coach Workout #276

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced), Masters (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
400 Swim @ 6:00
6 x 75 Kick/Swim @ 1:15
Main Set
100 Build @ 1:30
75 [Dr/S,Dr] @ 1:10
25 Fast @ :30
3 x 100 Negative Split @ 1:30
200 Easy @ 3:00
2 x 100 Negative Split @ 1:30
200 Pull Easy @ 3:00
1 x 100 Negative Split @ 1:30
200 Pull Easy @ 3:00
3 x
50 Drill @ :50
50 Fast @ :50
25 Drill @ :30
25 Fast @ :30
Add On
4 x 100 Pull @ 1:25
4 x 100 Pull @ 1:20
8 x 50 Kick Fins @ :45
Cool Down
200 Easy @ 3:00
Mike Gadzinski
Head Coach, SJ Masters
