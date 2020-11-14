Daily Swim Coach Workout #276

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced), Masters (Beginner)

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

400 Swim @ 6:00

6 x 75 Kick/Swim @ 1:15



Main Set

100 Build @ 1:30

75 [Dr/S,Dr] @ 1:10

25 Fast @ :30

3 x 100 Negative Split @ 1:30

200 Easy @ 3:00



2 x 100 Negative Split @ 1:30

200 Pull Easy @ 3:00

1 x 100 Negative Split @ 1:30

200 Pull Easy @ 3:00



3 x

50 Drill @ :50

50 Fast @ :50

25 Drill @ :30

25 Fast @ :30



Add On

4 x 100 Pull @ 1:25

4 x 100 Pull @ 1:20

8 x 50 Kick Fins @ :45



Cool Down

200 Easy @ 3:00