Daily Swim Coach Workout #267

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
8x 75 z1b free drill snorkel [50 3-stroke switch, 25 scull] on 1:25
300 z1b fins free drill [25 barrel rolls, 50 one arm]
200 z1b fins back drill [3- scull catch]
8x 100 z1a back on 1:25 [last 25 spin]
10x 150 z1a free kick on 2:20
200z1b choice
1x
200 z2 free on 2:25
200 z2 free on 2:20
2x 200 z2 free on 2:15
200 z2 free on 2:25
200 z2 free on 2:20
2x 200 z2 free on 2:15
200 z1a free 2:30
200 z3b free on 2:05
200 z1b choice
Coach Notes
our training zone codes are based on the 3s system and are roughly equivalent to the standard used by USA-S:
z1b = REC
z1a = EN1
z2 = EN2
z3b/a = EN3
z4b = SP1
z4a = SP2
z5b/a = SP3
