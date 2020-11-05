Daily Swim Coach Workout #267

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

8x 75 z1b free drill snorkel [50 3-stroke switch, 25 scull] on 1:25

300 z1b fins free drill [25 barrel rolls, 50 one arm]

200 z1b fins back drill [3- scull catch]

8x 100 z1a back on 1:25 [last 25 spin]

10x 150 z1a free kick on 2:20

200z1b choice

1x

200 z2 free on 2:25

200 z2 free on 2:20

2x 200 z2 free on 2:15

200 z2 free on 2:25

200 z2 free on 2:20

2x 200 z2 free on 2:15

200 z1a free 2:30

200 z3b free on 2:05



200 z1b choice

Coach Notes

our training zone codes are based on the 3s system and are roughly equivalent to the standard used by USA-S:

z1b = REC

z1a = EN1

z2 = EN2

z3b/a = EN3

z4b = SP1

z4a = SP2

z5b/a = SP3



Shawn Klosterman

