Daily Swim Coach Workout #218

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#Junior2

200 IM x 25 kick swim @ 6:30

2 x 75 @ 2:00 Kick Free

200 easy fast @ 4:00



6 x 75 Choice Kick Build to Fast (G4) 1:20

3 x 50 Kick Breast 1:00



2x

8 x 50 Breast 1:10 50 Separation Drill*/ 50 Swim

7 x 25 Breast Pull with Dolphin Kick & Paddles :45

25 Breast Sprint 1:00

3 x 75 Breast Kick w/ Fins 1:30

1 x 100 Breast Sprint 2:00



6 x 50 Breaststroke Sprint [email protected]:25 [email protected]:20 [email protected]:15 Make it!



#Junior3

300 IM x25 kick drill swim @ 5:30

4×75 @ 1:45 Kick Free

200 ez fast @ 3:30

2×75 @ 1:45 Kick Fly



12 x 25 Fly :30

6 x 75 Choice Kick Build to Fast (G4) 1:20

3 x 50 Kick Breast 1:00

2x

8 x 50 1:10 50 Rogue Drill*/ 50 Swim

7 x 25 Breast Pull with Dolphin Kick & Paddles :45

25 Breast Sprint 1:00

3 x 75 Breast Kick w/ Fins 1:30

1 x 100 Breast Sprint 2:00

6 x 100 @1:40 (2 with 1 pullout descend 2 with 2 pullouts descend and not slower than first two 2 with 3 pullouts descend and not slower than first four)

200 easy backstroke @4:00

6 x 75 Breaststroke Sprint [email protected]:25 [email protected]:20 [email protected]:15 Make it!



6 x 50 Easy