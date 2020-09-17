Daily Swim Coach Workout #218

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
#Junior2
200 IM x 25 kick swim @ 6:30
2 x 75 @ 2:00 Kick Free
200 easy fast @ 4:00
6 x 75 Choice Kick Build to Fast (G4) 1:20
3 x 50 Kick Breast 1:00
2x
8 x 50 Breast 1:10 50 Separation Drill*/ 50 Swim
7 x 25 Breast Pull with Dolphin Kick & Paddles :45
25 Breast Sprint 1:00
3 x 75 Breast Kick w/ Fins 1:30
1 x 100 Breast Sprint 2:00
6 x 50 Breaststroke Sprint [email protected]:25 [email protected]:20 [email protected]:15 Make it!
#Junior3
300 IM x25 kick drill swim @ 5:30
4×75 @ 1:45 Kick Free
200 ez fast @ 3:30
2×75 @ 1:45 Kick Fly
12 x 25 Fly :30
6 x 75 Choice Kick Build to Fast (G4) 1:20
3 x 50 Kick Breast 1:00
2x
8 x 50 1:10 50 Rogue Drill*/ 50 Swim
7 x 25 Breast Pull with Dolphin Kick & Paddles :45
25 Breast Sprint 1:00
3 x 75 Breast Kick w/ Fins 1:30
1 x 100 Breast Sprint 2:00
6 x 100 @1:40 (2 with 1 pullout descend 2 with 2 pullouts descend and not slower than first two 2 with 3 pullouts descend and not slower than first four)
200 easy backstroke @4:00
6 x 75 Breaststroke Sprint [email protected]:25 [email protected]:20 [email protected]:15 Make it!
6 x 50 Easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Rogue Drill: Breaststroke Arms with Flutter Kick, Head Up with focus on fast recovery.
Separation Drill: Breaststroke Swim alternating the arms and kick
Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club
