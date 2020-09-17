Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #218

by Dan Dingman 0

September 17th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#Junior2
    200 IM x 25 kick swim @ 6:30
    2 x 75 @ 2:00 Kick Free
    200 easy fast @ 4:00
    
    6 x 75 Choice Kick Build to Fast (G4) 1:20
    3 x 50 Kick Breast 1:00
    
    2x
        8 x 50 Breast 1:10 50 Separation Drill*/ 50 Swim
        7 x 25 Breast Pull with Dolphin Kick & Paddles :45
        25 Breast Sprint 1:00
        3 x 75 Breast Kick w/ Fins 1:30
        1 x 100 Breast Sprint 2:00
    
    6 x 50 Breaststroke Sprint [email protected]:25 [email protected]:20 [email protected]:15 Make it!
    
#Junior3
    300 IM x25 kick drill swim @ 5:30
    4×75 @ 1:45 Kick Free
    200 ez fast @ 3:30
    2×75 @ 1:45 Kick Fly
    
    12 x 25 Fly :30
    6 x 75 Choice Kick Build to Fast (G4) 1:20
    3 x 50 Kick Breast 1:00
    2x
        8 x 50 1:10 50 Rogue Drill*/ 50 Swim
        7 x 25 Breast Pull with Dolphin Kick & Paddles :45
        25 Breast Sprint 1:00
        3 x 75 Breast Kick w/ Fins 1:30
        1 x 100 Breast Sprint 2:00

     6 x 100 @1:40 (2 with 1 pullout descend 2 with 2 pullouts descend and not slower than first two 2 with 3 pullouts descend and not slower than first four)
    200 easy backstroke @4:00
    6 x 75 Breaststroke Sprint [email protected]:25 [email protected]:20 [email protected]:15 Make it!
    
    6 x 50 Easy

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Rogue Drill: Breaststroke Arms with Flutter Kick, Head Up with focus on fast recovery.

Separation Drill: Breaststroke Swim alternating the arms and kick


Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!