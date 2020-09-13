Daily Swim Coach Workout #214

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

3x (block starts if possible)

1 x 200 @ 3:30 [broken @ 75 and 150 for :10 holding 200 race pace; #1 fly, #2 back or breast, #3 fly (incremental stroke emphasis)]

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

8 x 75 @1:20 swim EN1 Breathing every 5th

6 x 50 @ 1:00 Partner drag switch at 25

2 minute explanation of next set

4x

4 x 100 @ 1:10/1:15 (by ability, with fins if necessary); 1-3 make send off with last 100 @ :02 faster than 500 race pace,

1 x :30 rest

1 x 200 sub 2:10

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

4 x 100 @ 1:05/1:10 (by ability. with fins if necessary) 1-3 make send off with last 100 @ :04 faster than 500 race pace,

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

1 x 200 @ 2:05/2:10 (by ability)

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC