Daily Swim Coach Workout #214

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
3x (block starts if possible)
1 x 200 @ 3:30 [broken @ 75 and 150 for :10 holding 200 race pace; #1 fly, #2 back or breast, #3 fly (incremental stroke emphasis)]
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
8 x 75 @1:20 swim EN1 Breathing every 5th
6 x 50 @ 1:00 Partner drag switch at 25
2 minute explanation of next set
4x
4 x 100 @ 1:10/1:15 (by ability, with fins if necessary); 1-3 make send off with last 100 @ :02 faster than 500 race pace,
1 x :30 rest
1 x 200 sub 2:10
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
2x
4 x 100 @ 1:05/1:10 (by ability. with fins if necessary) 1-3 make send off with last 100 @ :04 faster than 500 race pace,
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
1 x 200 @ 2:05/2:10 (by ability)
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC
Coach Notes
EN is Endurance Level swimming
SP is Sprint level swimming
there are 3 divisions of each level (1-3) EN 1 is 75% Max Heart Rate, EN2 is 80-84% MHR, EN3 is 85-89% MHR, SP1 is 90-93 % MHR, SP2 is 94-97% MHR, SP3 is 98-100% MHR
