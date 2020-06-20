Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #129

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  10 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400 free
200 drill

8 x 25 @ 0:40 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy
8 x 50 @ 1:15 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy
8 x 75 @ 2:00 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy
8 x 100 @ 2:30 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy

#sprint
    6x
        max tractions
        50 fast
        150 easy
    16 x 25 fins paddle fast @ 0:30
#espoir
    5 x 300 1 x free 1 x IM 1 x stroke 1 x IM 1 x free build 1 to 3 and 4 to 5
    200 easy
    16 x 25 fins paddle fast @ 0:30

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

Session with a rope across the pool at 12,5m so they have to make half of the pool length under water. First part together than in groups depending on their race types. Tractions is for pull ups.


Jonathan Massacand
Head Coach, Vevey Natation Riviera

