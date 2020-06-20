Daily Swim Coach Workout #129

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
400 free
200 drill
8 x 25 @ 0:40 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy
8 x 50 @ 1:15 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy
8 x 75 @ 2:00 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy
8 x 100 @ 2:30 2 swim 2 fast
200 easy
#sprint
6x
max tractions
50 fast
150 easy
16 x 25 fins paddle fast @ 0:30
#espoir
5 x 300 1 x free 1 x IM 1 x stroke 1 x IM 1 x free build 1 to 3 and 4 to 5
200 easy
16 x 25 fins paddle fast @ 0:30
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Session with a rope across the pool at 12,5m so they have to make half of the pool length under water. First part together than in groups depending on their race types. Tractions is for pull ups.
Jonathan Massacand
Head Coach, Vevey Natation Riviera
