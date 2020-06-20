Daily Swim Coach Workout #129

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400 free

200 drill

8 x 25 @ 0:40 2 swim 2 fast

200 easy

8 x 50 @ 1:15 2 swim 2 fast

200 easy

8 x 75 @ 2:00 2 swim 2 fast

200 easy

8 x 100 @ 2:30 2 swim 2 fast

200 easy

#sprint

6x

max tractions

50 fast

150 easy

16 x 25 fins paddle fast @ 0:30

#espoir

5 x 300 1 x free 1 x IM 1 x stroke 1 x IM 1 x free build 1 to 3 and 4 to 5

200 easy

16 x 25 fins paddle fast @ 0:30