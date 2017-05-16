Cunha, do Carmo Add 5K To Worlds Schedule With Wins in Brazil

Both Ana Marcela Cunha and Allan do Carmo added the 5K Open Water event to their schedules for the upcoming FINA World Championships with wins at Brazil’s qualifier on Saturday.

The 5K qualifier was held just two days after the 10K event, where Cunha and Fernando Ponte picked up wins to book their tickets to Hungary. do Carmo placed 2nd in the men’s event, which earned him a spot as well.

Cunha’s win in the 5K came much easier than it did in the 10K, winning by ten seconds rather than the mere tenth she beat out Viviane Jungblut by two days prior. She finished in a time of 57:47.0, with Betina Lorscheitter finishing 2nd in 57:57.0 to also qualify for Worlds. Jungblut took 3rd in 58:04.0.

In the men’s race, do Carmo beat Ponte by one second for the win in a time of 54:27.0. Another 1-2 finish gives them two events each at the World Championships.

Victor Colonese had an agonizingly close 3rd place finish for the second consecutive race, finishing two seconds back of Ponte for 2nd after coming in just four seconds short of the runner-up position in the 10K race.

As a whole the men’s race was much more competitive than the women’s. The 10th placed man was just ten seconds back of the winner, while the women who took 10th was nearly three minutes back of the champ

Results courtesy of Alex Pussieldi for Best Swimming.