CSCAA Names Spring 2018 Scholar All-America Teams

The College Swim Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has announced that 710 college swim teams nationwide have been named Scholar All-America teams based on their academic performance in the Spring 2018 semester.

NCAA Division I, II, and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA teams, are eligible for the distinction, which is awarded to all teams with a combined GPA of at least 3.0.

Among teams with more than a dozen student-athletes, the Saint Francis (PA) women led the way in Division I with a GPA of 3.81, while the Grand Canyon men posted a leading 3.66. The Sioux Falls women (3.80) and the Adelphi men (3.64) led Division II, while Conn College (3.77) and Caltech (3.63) led the women and men in Division III.

Check out full top-10s below:

Both Division I leading coaches commented on the accomplishment of their athletes:

“We are very proud of our student-athletes. From day one, we talk to our teams about how important it is for us to provide value in return for the university’s investment in us. That means performing well in the classroom, the pool, and in service to the campus and the community. All the credit goes to the hard work of both our student-athletes and our dedicated academic support staff.” – Steve Schaffer, Head Coach, Grand Canyon University.

“This is a great honor for our team.. We have developed a culture at Saint Francis that allows our student-athletes to succeed. Our athletes are products of great parenting and have been instilled with strong values and work ethics. This award is the culmination of our athletes’ desire to succeed in the classroom and the support they receive from the Saint Francis faculty members and our Student-Athlete Development Staff led by our academic advisor, Jaime Lipski.” – Rory Coleman, Head Coach, Saint Francis.

Check out the full list of teams below:

Division I

Men Women 3.29 American 3.11 Air Force 3.04 Arizona 3.38 Akron 3.42 Arizona State 3.56 American 3.13 Auburn 3.66 Arizona 3.37 Binghamton 3.27 Arizona State 3.16 Boston College 3.65 Arkansas 3.25 Brigham Young 3.22 Army / West Point 3.27 Bryant 3.36 Auburn 3.00 California 3.63 Ball State 3.35 Canisius 3.38 Binghamton 3.28 Cincinnati 3.59 Boise State 3.20 Cleveland State 3.48 Boston College 3.11 Colgate 3.68 Bowling Green 3.40 Columbia 3.16 Brigham Young 3.03 Connecticut 3.77 Brown 3.34 Cornell 3.32 Bryant 3.29 Dartmouth 3.39 Bucknell 3.46 Davidson 3.49 Butler 3.20 Denver 3.49 California 3.27 Drexel 3.56 Campbell 3.36 Duke 3.46 Canisius 3.05 East Carolina 3.63 Cincinnati 3.34 Eastern Illinois 3.42 Cleveland State 3.32 Eastern Michigan 3.55 Colgate 3.07 Evansville 3.35 Colorado State 3.11 Fairfield 3.64 Columbia 3.11 Florida 3.55 Connecticut 3.05 Florida State 3.47 Cornell 3.28 Fordham 3.09 CSU Bakersfield 3.16 Gardner-Webb 3.42 Dartmouth 3.24 George Mason 3.20 Davidson 3.33 George Washington 3.58 Denver 3.42 Georgetown 3.71 Drexel 3.08 Georgia 3.52 Duke 3.14 Georgia Tech 3.60 Duquesne 3.66 Grand Canyon 3.60 East Carolina 3.62 Harvard 3.43 Eastern Illinois 3.11 Hawaii 3.51 Evansville 3.15 Illinois-Chicago 3.26 Fairfield 3.07 Incarnate Word 3.54 Florida 3.12 Iona 3.27 Florida Atlantic 3.41 IUPUI 3.53 Florida International 3.40 Kentucky 3.39 Florida State 3.08 La Salle 3.58 Fordham 3.43 Lafayette 3.23 Fresno State 3.31 Lehigh 3.60 Gardner-Webb 3.09 Louisiana State 3.45 George Mason 3.17 Louisville 3.49 George Washington 3.33 Loyola (MD) 3.62 Georgetown 3.47 Manhattan 3.31 Georgia 3.07 Marist 3.54 Georgia Southern 3.04 Miami (OH) 3.54 Georgia Southern 3.29 Michigan 3.48 Georgia Tech 3.45 Michigan State 3.70 Grand Canyon 3.25 Minnesota 3.60 Harvard 3.00 Missouri 3.49 Hawaii 3.34 Missouri State 3.42 Houston 3.04 Mount St. Mary’s 3.63 Idaho 3.29 NC State 3.28 Illinois 3.26 North Carolina 3.48 Illinois State 3.21 Northwestern 3.23 Illinois-Chicago 3.30 Notre Dame 3.55 Incarnate Word 3.13 Ohio State 3.61 Indiana State 3.11 Old Dominion 3.67 Iona 3.28 Penn 3.40 Iowa 3.09 Penn State 3.58 Iowa State 3.02 Pittsburgh 3.57 IUPUI 3.29 Princeton 3.28 James Madison 3.18 Providence 3.60 Kansas 3.22 Purdue 3.58 Kentucky 3.16 Rider 3.37 La Salle 3.40 Saint Bonaventure 3.53 Lafayette 3.15 Saint Louis 3.32 Lehigh 3.19 Seattle 3.50 Liberty 3.42 Seton Hall 3.46 Little Rock 3.40 South Carolina 3.63 LIU-Brooklyn 3.12 South Dakota 3.25 Louisiana State 3.00 Southern California 3.69 Louisville 3.29 Southern Illinois 3.62 Loyola (MD) 3.47 Stanford 3.37 Loyola Marymount 3.02 Tennessee 3.04 Loyola Marymount 3.15 Texas 3.15 Manhattan 3.07 Texas A&M 3.36 Marist 3.14 Texas Christian 3.60 Marshall 3.15 Towson 3.38 Massachusetts 3.41 UMBC 3.48 Miami (FL) 3.41 UNC-Wilmington 3.51 Miami (OH) 3.11 Utah 3.37 Michigan 3.39 Villanova 3.41 Michigan State 3.29 Virginia 3.39 Minnesota 3.09 Virginia Tech 3.38 Missouri 3.12 West Virginia 3.60 Missouri State 3.25 William & Mary 3.07 Monmouth (NJ) 3.12 Wisconsin 3.32 Mount St. Mary’s 3.41 Wyoming 3.26 Navy 3.19 Xavier 3.43 NC State 3.55 Yale 3.37 Nebraska 3.43 Nebraska-Omaha 3.55 Nevada 3.34 New Hampshire 3.58 New Mexico State 3.33 North Carolina 3.43 North Florida 3.36 North Texas 3.54 Northeastern 3.55 Northern Arizona 3.47 Northern Colorado 3.53 Northern Iowa 3.41 Northwestern 3.60 Notre Dame 3.30 Oakland 3.34 Ohio 3.54 Ohio State 3.26 Old Dominion 3.22 Oregon State 3.21 Pacific 3.47 Penn 3.49 Penn State 3.24 Pepperdine 3.40 Pittsburgh 3.37 Princeton 3.60 Providence 3.52 Purdue 3.44 Rhode Island 3.80 Rice 3.29 Richmond 3.53 Rider 3.43 Rutgers 3.49 Sacred Heart 3.41 Saint Bonaventure 3.81 Saint Francis (PA) 3.66 Saint Louis 3.38 San Diego 3.03 San Diego State 3.15 San Jose State 3.55 Seattle 3.54 Seton Hall 3.52 Siena 3.64 South Carolina 3.50 South Dakota 3.55 South Dakota State 3.42 Southern California 3.56 Southern Illinois 3.53 Southern Methodist 3.71 Stanford 3.58 SUNY Buffalo 3.35 Tennessee 3.43 Texas 3.35 Texas A&M 3.34 Texas Christian 3.59 Toledo 3.35 Towson 3.50 Tulane 3.31 UC-Davis 3.37 UCLA 3.39 UMBC 3.51 UNC Asheville 3.47 UNC-Wilmington 3.20 UNLV 3.46 Utah 3.61 Vanderbilt 3.47 Vermont 3.56 Villanova 3.34 Virginia 3.54 Virginia Tech 3.40 Wagner 3.47 Washington State 3.46 West Virginia 3.50 William & Mary 3.37 Wisconsin 3.39 Wright State 3.00 Wright State 3.40 Wyoming 3.49 Xavier 3.58 Yale 3.42 Youngstown State

Division II

Men Women 3.64 Adelphi 3.60 Adelphi 3.26 Ashland 3.32 Ashland 3.37 Bentley 3.38 Assumption 3.41 Biola 3.34 Azusa Pacific 3.18 Cal Baptist 3.35 Barton 3.54 Carson-Newman 3.39 Bentley 3.20 Clarion 3.42 Biola 3.04 Colorado Mesa 3.25 Bridgeport 3.12 Concordia-Irvine 3.47 Cal Baptist 3.15 Davis & Elkins 3.38 Cal State East Bay 3.01 Delta State 3.20 Cal U – PA 3.08 Emmanuel 3.63 Carson-Newman 3.20 Findlay 3.61 Chowan University 3.35 Florida Southern 3.59 Clarion 3.29 Florida Tech 3.35 Colorado Mesa 3.24 Gannon 3.38 Concordia-Irvine 3.02 Grand Valley 3.21 Converse 3.35 Indianapolis 3.12 Davis & Elkins 3.27 Lewis 3.52 Delta State 3.44 Lindenwood 3.39 Drury 3.26 Mars Hill 3.49 East Stroudsburg 3.49 Maryville 3.71 Emmanuel 3.18 McKendree 3.46 Fairmont State 3.40 Mines 3.60 Findlay 3.28 Missouri S&T 3.49 Florida Southern 3.30 Missouri-Saint Louis 3.60 Florida Tech 3.35 Northern Michigan 3.20 Fresno Pacific 3.12 Nova Southeastern 3.54 Gannon 3.11 Ouachita Baptist 3.27 Grand Valley 3.56 Pace 3.16 Henderson State 3.17 Queens (NC) 3.37 Hillsdale 3.41 Rollins 3.21 Indiana (PA) 3.01 Saginaw Valley State 3.46 Indianapolis 3.57 Saint Michael’s 3.12 Kutztown 3.26 Shippensburg 3.42 Lenoir-Rhyne 3.09 Simon Fraser 3.35 Lewis 3.11 St. Cloud State 3.60 Lindenwood 3.21 Tampa 3.61 Lynn 3.14 Tiffin 3.17 Mars Hill 3.21 Truman State 3.31 Mary 3.34 Wayne State 3.75 Maryville 3.12 West Chester 3.65 McKendree 3.45 West Virginia Wesleyan 3.25 Mines 3.16 William Jewell 3.47 Minnesota State 3.19 Wingate 3.56 Minnesota-Moorhead 3.45 Missouri-Saint Louis 3.36 Northern Michigan 3.56 Northern State 3.30 Nova Southeastern 3.55 Ouachita Baptist 3.77 Pace 3.74 Queens (NC) 3.55 Rollins 3.49 Saginaw Valley State 3.32 Saint Leo 3.58 Saint Michael’s 3.38 Saint Rose 3.35 Shippensburg 3.23 Simon Fraser 3.80 Sioux Falls 3.25 Southern Connecticut 3.58 St. Cloud State 3.36 Tampa 3.12 Tiffin 3.71 Truman State 3.08 UC San Diego 3.41 Wayne State 3.57 West Chester 3.40 West Florida 3.48 West Virginia Wesleyan 3.38 Western State 3.61 William Jewell 3.56 Wingate

Division III

Men Women 3.46 Alfred State 3.34 Albion 3.08 Allegheny 3.02 Albright 3.05 Arcadia 3.24 Alfred 3.20 Augustana 3.28 Allegheny 3.02 Austin College 3.27 Anderson University 3.60 Babson 3.41 Arcadia 3.23 Baruch 3.65 Augustana 3.14 Berry 3.14 Austin College 3.32 Birmingham Southern 3.38 Babson 3.53 Brandeis 3.34 Baruch 3.24 Buffalo State 3.36 Bates 3.63 Caltech 3.45 Beloit 3.28 Calvin 3.52 Berry 3.31 Carleton 3.20 Birmingham Southern 3.45 Carnegie Mellon 3.40 Brandeis 3.28 Carthage 3.34 Bridgewater 3.44 Case Western Reserve 3.03 Buffalo State 3.18 Catholic 3.27 Cabrini 3.21 Centre 3.33 Caltech 3.32 Chapman 3.51 Calvin 3.35 Chicago 3.65 Carleton 3.28 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3.57 Carnegie Mellon 3.05 Clark 3.57 Carthage 3.18 Coast Guard 3.34 Case Western Reserve 3.33 Colby 3.28 Catholic 3.47 Colorado College 3.34 Centre 3.36 Conn College 3.42 Chapman 3.21 Denison 3.60 Chatham 3.14 DePauw 3.48 Chicago 3.23 Dickinson 3.41 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3.30 Drew 3.43 Clark 3.45 Elms 3.36 Coast Guard 3.36 Emory 3.54 Colby 3.05 Franklin 3.67 Colorado College 3.10 Franklin & Marshall 3.77 Conn College 3.31 Goucher 3.47 Denison 3.40 Grinnell 3.16 DePauw 3.42 Gustavus 3.39 Dickinson 3.44 Hamilton 3.21 Dixie State 3.06 Hartwick 3.44 Drew 3.32 Hendrix 3.60 Elms 3.32 Hiram 3.65 Emory 3.12 Hood 3.39 Emory & Henry 3.51 Hope 3.44 Franklin 3.39 Illinois Wesleyan 3.43 Franklin & Marshall 3.21 Ithaca 3.17 Frostburg State 3.09 John Carroll 3.18 Gettysburg 3.38 Johns Hopkins 3.55 Goucher 3.48 Kalamazoo 3.59 Grinnell 3.47 Kenyon 3.35 Grove City 3.11 King’s (PA) 3.32 Gustavus 3.10 Knox 3.41 Hamilton 3.19 Lake Forest 3.26 Hendrix 3.36 Lewis & Clark 3.52 Hollins 3.38 Luther 3.27 Hood 3.51 Macalester 3.67 Hope 3.29 Mary Washington 3.11 Illinois Tech 3.10 Marywood 3.25 Illinois Wesleyan 3.22 McDaniel 3.60 Ithaca 3.07 Merchant Marine Academy 3.35 John Carroll 3.53 MIT 3.60 Johns Hopkins 3.05 Nazareth 3.37 Kalamazoo 3.41 Nebraska Wesleyan 3.57 Kean University 3.04 Norwich 3.20 Keene State 3.33 NYU 3.47 Kenyon 3.29 Oberlin 3.18 King’s (PA) 3.26 Occidental 3.66 Knox 3.06 Ohio Northern 3.32 Lake Forest 3.51 Olivet 3.37 Lawrence 3.15 Pacific Lutheran 3.20 Lewis & Clark 3.56 Pomona-Pitzer 3.34 Linfield 3.33 Principia 3.14 Loras 3.18 Redlands 3.27 Luther 3.20 Regis 3.43 Lycoming 3.54 Rochester 3.75 Macalester 3.14 Roger Williams 3.13 Manchester 3.06 Rose-Hulman 3.34 Mary Washington 3.00 Rowan University 3.34 Marywood 3.08 RPI 3.46 McDaniel 3.16 Saint Vincent 3.06 McMurry 3.41 Sarah Lawrence 3.39 Millikin 3.20 Scranton 3.57 Mills 3.33 Sewanee 3.72 MIT 3.05 Simpson 3.66 Mount Holyoke 3.22 Skidmore 3.54 Mount Union 3.03 Springfield 3.40 Nazareth 3.16 St. Lawrence 3.48 Nebraska Wesleyan 3.49 St. Mary’s (MD) 3.53 New England 3.02 Staten Island 3.25 Norwich 3.24 SUNY Geneseo 3.53 NYU 3.16 Susquehanna 3.42 Oberlin 3.62 Swarthmore 3.42 Occidental 3.11 TCNJ 3.02 Ohio Northern 3.19 Trinity (CT) 3.70 Ohio Wesleyan 3.09 Trinity U 3.42 Olivet 3.49 Tufts 3.58 Pacific Lutheran 3.29 Union (NY) 3.23 Penn State-Behrend 3.18 Ursinus 3.28 Pittsburgh-Bradford 3.08 UW-Whitewater 3.67 Pomona-Pitzer 3.52 Vassar 3.44 Principia 3.36 Wabash 3.41 Randolph-Macon 3.22 Washington & Jefferson 3.41 Redlands 3.39 Washington & Lee 3.29 Regis 3.07 Washington College (MD) 3.40 Rhodes 3.42 WashU 3.06 Ripon 3.39 Wesleyan 3.33 Rochester 3.11 Westminster 3.25 Roger Williams 3.37 Wheaton (IL) 3.42 Rose-Hulman 3.41 Whitman 3.22 Rowan University 3.23 Whitworth 3.46 RPI 3.06 Widener 3.43 Saint Benedict 3.35 Willamette 3.41 Saint Joseph [CT] 3.28 William Paterson 3.32 Saint Joseph’s (ME) 3.38 Williams 3.56 Saint Vincent 3.30 Wittenberg 3.43 Salisbury 3.38 WPI 3.56 Sarah Lawrence 3.05 York College (PA) 3.52 Scranton 3.47 Sewanee 3.61 Simmons 3.43 Simpson 3.40 Skidmore 3.65 Smith 3.53 Southwestern 3.53 Springfield 3.75 St. Joseph’s Long Island 3.74 St. Kate’s 3.28 St. Lawrence 3.62 St. Mary’s (MD) 3.49 St. Olaf 3.44 St. Olaf 3.17 Staten Island 3.62 SUNY Brockport 3.55 SUNY Fredonia 3.37 SUNY Geneseo 3.11 SUNY Oneonta 3.43 SUNY Oswego 3.48 Susquehanna 3.63 Swarthmore 3.46 Sweet Briar 3.64 TCNJ 3.79 Transylvania 3.38 Trinity (CT) 3.41 Trinity U 3.63 Tufts 3.48 UMass Dartmouth 3.22 Union (NY) 3.31 Ursinus 3.29 UW-Whitewater 3.60 Vassar 3.11 Virginia Wesleyan 3.35 Washington & Jefferson 3.39 Washington & Lee 3.55 Washington College (MD) 3.51 WashU 3.25 Wellesley 3.56 Wesleyan 3.27 Western Connecticut 3.33 Western New England 3.36 Westfield State 3.49 Westminster 3.57 Wheaton (IL) 3.35 Wheaton (MA) 3.42 Whitman 3.27 Whittier 3.45 Whitworth 3.52 Widener 3.44 Willamette 3.23 William Paterson 3.90 William Peace 3.55 Williams 3.00 Wittenberg 3.47 Wooster 3.51 WPI 3.51 York (PA)

NAIA

Men Women 3.41 Asbury 3.62 Asbury 3.20 Cumberlands 3.49 Brenau 3.22 Lindenwood-Belleville 3.47 Campbellsville 3.48 Lindsey Wilson 3.43 Cumberlands 3.34 Morningside 3.29 Lindenwood-Belleville 3.02 Saint Ambrose 3.49 Lindsey Wilson 3.50 SCAD-Savannah 3.64 Morningside 3.05 Union (KY) 3.30 Saint Ambrose 3.54 SCAD-Savannah 3.91 Soka 3.70 Tabor

NJCAA