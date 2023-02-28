CSCAA Honors Dan Colella With Richards E. Steadman Award

Dan Colella has been selected as the 2023 Richard E. Steadman Award Winner for doing the most to spread happiness in the sport of swimming and diving. Colella was selected by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association’s (CSCAA) Board of Directors and will be celebrated at the 62nd Annual CSCAA College Swimming & Diving Awards on May 8th, in Orlando, Florida.

For nearly 40 years, Dan has been a mainstay on pool decks supporting the careers of swimming student-athletes and fellow coaches. His past 16 years were spent building a nationally recognized team at Duke University.

“Dan was truly a special person, coach and friend. He loved everything about swimming and coaching, but mostly the relationships and the competition,” recalled longtime assistant coach, Dawn Kane. “He cared deeply about all of his swimmers, colleagues and friends. There was never a dull day working with Dan…he was always entertaining, whether intentionally or not. He had one of the best, most infectious laughs, especially when he was laughing at himself. He will surely be missed on pool decks everywhere.”

As the fifth head coach in program history, Colella produced 64 CSCAA All-Americans and 24 ACC conference champions. Duke was represented in each of the last 13 NCAA Championships and also at the USA Swimming National Championships, Olympic Games, Olympic Trials, Pan American Games, Pan Pacific Games, World Championships, FINA World Championships and World University Games.

“From my very first recruiting phone call with Dan in 2006 to my last visit with him just a few days before his passing, he radiated kindness, selflessness, authenticity and a genuine enthusiasm for life,” said Ashley Twichell, Duke University, class of 2011. “He played an immense role in my swimming career not only during those 4 years while I was at Duke, but also through his unwavering support in the years following, constantly checking in either by phone or in person. Dan believed in me more than I believed in myself following the end of my collegiate career, and encouraged me to continue swimming, for which I am forever grateful. He valued his swimmers as people rather than just as athletes, and the sport of swimming was made better because of him.”

The swimming community mourned Dan’s passing this past December after a courageous battle with cancer. Colella is survived by his wife, Victoria, and their children Henry, George, Ellinor and Caroline.

“Anyone who was fortunate enough to share time with Dan can attest that, to him, coaching was far more than making swimmers fast. He built lasting relationships and a community people wanted to be part of,” said CSCAA Executive Director Samantha Barany. “We are grateful for the time we had with Dan and on behalf of the entire CSCAA membership, we are deeply honored to recognize him with this award. It is so fitting to acknowledge Dan as someone who brought happiness to the people around him through a sport he loved.”

From 1986-90 Colella was the assistant swimming coach at Indian River Community College in Fort Pierce, Fla., where he helped guide his team to four NJCAA men’s and women’s championships. Colella arrived at Duke after a successful 12-year tenure as the head coach of the women’s swimming program at the University of Tennessee. He began at UT in 1990 as the assistant women’s swimming coach and served in that capacity until being promoted to head coach in 1993.

The Steadman Award is conferred annually to a swimming or diving coach in high school, club, or university ranks who, in the opinion of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, the CSCAA Forum, and the CSCAA, has done the most to spread happiness in Coach Steadman’s beloved sport of swimming and diving.CSCAA members can register for the 62nd Annual Meetings and Awards Celebration at www.cscaa.org/meetings. All registrations include a ticket to the Award Ceremony and Post Celebration at the Hard Rock Cafe, Universal’s CityWalk. Questions can be directed to: [email protected]