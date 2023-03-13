Cate Campbell’s Comeback: “I Remembered How To Race”

In case you missed it, multi-Olympic medalist Cate Campbell of Australia was back in the water over the weekend, competing at her first swimming meet since the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 30-year-old wasted no time putting her typical speed on display, winning the women’s 19&O 100m freestyle at the Brisbane Metro Championships in a swift 53.52.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer with a casual swim of 54.58 out of the prelims, Campbell turned on the heat to split 25.76/27.76 to grab the gold.

And, just like that, C1‘s time of 53.52 now ranks the Aussie as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season.

After the race, Campbell told 7 News, “Not bad for two months of training.”

She continued to describe what it was like diving off the blocks for the first time in nearly 2 years.

“I was 10 years old when I first raced in this pool. Now, 20 years later, it’s fitting that it was the first pool I raced in on my comeback for Paris 2024. In many ways I was so rusty.”

She continued, “I’d forgotten how nervous racing makes you. I’d forgotten how tight racing suits are. I’d forgotten how hazardous warm-up pools can be.

“I’d forgotten to ALWAYS keep an eye on the events and not rely on the timeline (thank you to the officials who snuck me in a spare lane).

“I’d forgotten how alive you feel standing behind the blocks. I’d forgotten the thrill of hearing the starters gun and the satisfaction of hitting the wall after a well executed race.

“But I remembered the one thing I was afraid I had forgotten.

“I remembered how to race. And I remembered how much I love it. Paris 2024 is looking a little closer today than it was yesterday.” (7 News)