Brown Men Win Against Yale; Yale Women Extend Season to 3-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women’s swimming and diving fell to Yale in a dual meet, 216-84, on Friday (Nov. 19). Julia Feord had a strong night on the boards for the Bears finishing first in both events.

Feord earned two more wins on the night, winning the 3-meter with a score of 294.30 and the 1-meter with a score of 270.30. Feord’s scores were both NCAA Zone qualifying scores. Liv Mitchell finished second in the women’s 1-meter event with a score of 261.45.

“It was a great day on the boards for Julia who came away with wins and her NCAA Zone qualifying scores,” said head coach Kate Kovenock . “In the pool we are seeing in-season unsuited bests from swimmers in each of our training groups. Our team is looking forward to the Bruno Invite as a true display of the work that we have put in this season so far.”

Brown finshed third in the 200 medley relay with the team of Jenna Reznicek , Ellie Brault , Sage Matsushima and Samantha Scott touching the wall in a time of 1:42.42.

Sara Barrett took home second in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:03.20. In the 50 freestyle, Scott finished in third at 23.54.

Reznicek picked up a win for the Bears in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.32. The Bears got two top-three finishers in the 200 backstroke with Emily Clements taking second (2:01.08) and Reznicek taking third (2:01.60).

In the 200 butterfly, Zehra Bilgin finished third for Brown, clocking a time of 2:03.61.

Barrett had another strong showing in the 500 free with a second-place finish in a time of 4:55.68.

The Bears will be back in action for the Bruno Invite, Dec. 3-5.