Brown Men Win Against Yale; Yale Women Extend Season to 3-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women’s swimming and diving fell to Yale in a dual meet, 216-84, on Friday (Nov. 19). Julia Feord had a strong night on the boards for the Bears finishing first in both events.
Feord earned two more wins on the night, winning the 3-meter with a score of 294.30 and the 1-meter with a score of 270.30. Feord’s scores were both NCAA Zone qualifying scores. Liv Mitchell finished second in the women’s 1-meter event with a score of 261.45.
“It was a great day on the boards for Julia who came away with wins and her NCAA Zone qualifying scores,” said head coach Kate Kovenock. “In the pool we are seeing in-season unsuited bests from swimmers in each of our training groups. Our team is looking forward to the Bruno Invite as a true display of the work that we have put in this season so far.”
Brown finshed third in the 200 medley relay with the team of Jenna Reznicek, Ellie Brault, Sage Matsushima and Samantha Scott touching the wall in a time of 1:42.42.
Sara Barrett took home second in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:03.20. In the 50 freestyle, Scott finished in third at 23.54.
Reznicek picked up a win for the Bears in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.32. The Bears got two top-three finishers in the 200 backstroke with Emily Clements taking second (2:01.08) and Reznicek taking third (2:01.60).
In the 200 butterfly, Zehra Bilgin finished third for Brown, clocking a time of 2:03.61.
Barrett had another strong showing in the 500 free with a second-place finish in a time of 4:55.68.
The Bears will be back in action for the Bruno Invite, Dec. 3-5.
Courtesy: Yale Athletics
The Yale men’s swimming and diving team had three double winners but fell to Brown 174-126 in Providence.
Noah Millard captured both the 200 and 500 freestyles, Joseph Page won the 50 and 100 freestyles and Kevin Bradley was victorious off both the 1 and 3 meter diving boards.
Yale’s 400 freestyle relay team also finished first with a time of 2:55.60.
The Bulldogs had the top two finishers off the 1-meter diving board as Aidan Thomas placed second to Bradley.
“There were many outstanding performances in the pool and on the boards tonight,” said Jim Henry, The Robert Kiphuth head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. “We continue to improve as a team with each meet and look to peak at the Ivy & NCAA Championships this spring.”
The Yale women’s swimming and diving team continues to roll. The Bulldogs cruised to a 216-84 victory over Brown at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center in Providence.
Yale, which is now 3-0 on the season, had several strong performances, taking the top four places in 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle.
Multi-event winners for the Bulldogs were – Ashley Loomis (500, 1000 freestyle), Alex Massey (100, 200 butterfly) and Iszac Henig (50, 100 freestyle).
Other winners were – Marlise Moesch (200 freestyle), Marykate Buckley (100 breaststroke), Raime Jones (200 backstroke), Ava Franks (200 breaststroke) and Junseo Kim (200 IM).
Yale also captured the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
“There were many outstanding performances in the pool and on the boards tonight,” said Jim Henry, The Robert Kiphuth head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. “We continue to improve as a team with each meet and look to peak at the Ivy & NCAA Championships this spring.”
Next up for the Bulldogs is a meet with Southern Connecticut on Dec. 9.