British World Championships Qualification Times Are Faster Than National Records

British Swimming has confirmed the dates and locations of its two premier swimming events on the schedule for 2023.

British Swimming Championships

First, the all-important British Swimming Championships are slated to take place at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, spanning April 4th through April 9th. The event represents the sole qualifying opportunity for British swimmers to earn consideration for this year’s World Championships in July in Fukuoka, Japan.

British Swimming Selection Criteria for Fukuoka

The selection criteria for the World Championships are based on the top finishers in each event who are able to meet or exceed the British Swimming-specific qualification times. As in years past, these times are faster than the World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts and, in the following cases, are even quicker than the current British national records.

Men’s Events

Event British Swimming Qualifying Time British National Record 100 Free 47.60 47.63 100 Back 52.58 52.73 200 Fly 1:54.22 1:54.58 400 IM 4:09.18 4:09.18

Women’s Events

Event British Swimming Qualification Time British National Record 100 Breast 1:05.97 1:06.21 100 Fly 56.41 57.25

Also as in years past, however, is the selection criteria caveat that a maximum of 8 additional selections may be made at the discretion of the Performance Director and the GBR Head Coach.

Athletes’ performances at these British Swimming Championships that meet or exceed the Table 2 times, which are below, may also be considered for selection, although there is no guarantee.

A maximum team size of 30 is specified in the selection criteria. At the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, British Swimming fielded a squad of 23, including the likes of Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud and Abbie Wood.

British Summer Championships

The 2023 British Summer Championships will also take place at Ponds Forge, with the dates scheduled for July 22nd through July 28th.

This competition is by invitation only, based on performances rendered during the qualification window of March 10th through May 21st. The 24 top-ranked swimmers in each event in each age grouping will be invited, save for the 800m and 1500m free events where the top 18 athletes will be invited.