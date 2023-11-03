British Swimming Announces World Class Performance Program Athletes

Although the total number of swimmers remains the same at 54, the podium potential tier saw a reduction of last year’s 33 swimmers down to 30 this time around.

Additionally, the clubs associated with each swimmer lend insight into some relatively recent training base changes.

For instance, teen freestyler Jacob Whittle is now listed as a Bath Performance Centre athlete when he had previously been stationed at Loughborough. It appears he’ll be reconnecting with longtime coach Jamie Main there.

Speedster Lewis Burras originally followed his coach Zoe Baker to West Australia when she took over Peel Aquatics last year. Now, however, the national record holder is listed as a Loughborough University athlete.

British Swimming’s Performance Director Chris Spice said of these World Class Pathway swimmers, “With a set of impressive performances under their belts from the previous season, the challenge for our swimmers now is to move on from that and make the improvements required as we move into an Olympic year”, said Spice.

“We’ve had tremendous success in the years following the last Olympics in Tokyo, and we’re in a great position to build on that heading towards Paris next summer, with the commitment and technical abilities of our athletes supported by world-class coaches and staff at all levels.

“With the 2023-2024 season presenting the added hurdle of a World Championships to contend with, the focus is still very much on managing our swimmers’ loads and ensuring that we get the very best out of those that will step on the blocks at the Olympic Games.”

While mainstay names like Freya Anderson, Luke Greenbank, Anna Hopkin and James Guy are to be expected, there are some newcomers among the Podium Potential group which adds some new blood.

Matthew Ward of Bath was a triple bronze medalist at this year’s European Junior Championships while Jonathon Adam took double gold at the inaugural U23 Championships. Additionally, on her 14th birthday, Amelie Blocksidge earned her first-ever British senior title by taking the 1500m free at this year’s British Swimming Championships.

Swimmers invited onto the 2023-2024 World Class Programme (WCP)

Podium

Freya Anderson, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Lewis Burras, Loughborough University (England)

Freya Colbert, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Kathleen Dawson, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Thomas Dean, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Luke Greenbank, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

James Guy, Millfield School (England)

Medi Harris, Loughborough Performance Centre (Wales)

Lucy Hope, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Anna Hopkin, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Daniel Jervis, Swim Wales High Performance Centre (Wales)

Joe Litchfield, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Oliver Morgan, University of Birmingham (England)

Adam Peaty, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Jacob Peters, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Benjamin Proud, University of Bath (England)

Matthew Richards, Millfield School (Wales)

Duncan Scott, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Katie Shanahan, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Laura Stephens, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Jacob Whittle, Bath Performance Centre (England)

James Wilby, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Brodie Williams, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Abbie Wood, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Podium Potential

Jonathon Adam, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Amelie Blocksidge, City of Salford SC (England)

Cameron Brooker, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Charlie Brown, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Skye Carter, Basildon & Phoenix SC (England)

Alexander Cohoon, Loughborough University (England)

Phoebe Cooper, City of Sheffield (England)

Lauren Cox, Loughborough University (England)

Evelyn Davis, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Evie Dilley, Millfield School (England)

Lucy Grieve, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Kara Hanlon, Edinburgh University (Scotland)

Robbie Hemmings, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Charlie Hutchison, Loughborough Performance Centre (Scotland)

Evan Jones, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Blythe Kinsman, Mount Kelly (England)

Emily Large, Millfield School (England)

Keanna MacInnes, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Jack McMillan, University of Stirling (Northern Ireland)

Tyler Melbourne-Smith, Loughborough University (Wales)

Edward Mildred, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Eva Okaro, Repton (England)

Alexander Painter, Millfield School (England)

Hector Pardoe, Loughborough University (Wales)

Sienna Robinson, Loughborough University (England)

Reuben Rowbotham-Keating, Loughborough University (England)

Leah Schlosshan, City of Leeds SC (England)

George Smith, University of Stirling (England)

Matthew Ward, Bath Performance Centre (Scotland)

Elliot Woodburn, Millfield School (England)