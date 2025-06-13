“Best of the Rest” IMer Rylee Hutchinson (2026) Sends Verbal Pledge to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rylee Hutchinson from Pleasanton, California, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Southern California beginning in the 2026-27 school year. At the time of her announcement, she wrote:

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California!! I want to truly thank my family and friends for their unwavering support during this process. I would also like to thank all of my coaches who have helped me get to this moment and a special thanks to Coach Cam for inspiring my love for the sport, and to Coach Steve Morsilli for being the best coach these last 2 years. Your motivation and encouragement have been invaluable. Finally, I want to thank Coach Meghan, Coach Lea, and all of the staff at USC for their support and this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to begin this next chapter. FIGHT ON!! ✌️✌️”

Hutchinson is a rising senior at Amador Valley High School. She swims club with Pleasanton Seahawks and specializes in IM and free. We ranked her among the “Best of the Rest” in the class of 2026 on our Way Too Early list of top swim recruits.

In high school season this year, she swam the 200/500 free double at the CIF-North Coast Section Championships. She won the 200 (1:50.90) and came in 3rd in the 500 (4:53.16), and she led off both the 200 medley (27.23 backstroke) and 400 free (52.04) relays. At the California State Meet a week later, she placed 9th in the 500 (4:59.18) and 15th in the 200 (1:51.33). She also clocked a PB in the 100 free (52.70) on the relay leadoff.

Hutchinson posted a number of lifetime bests in April at the 2025 Spring Far Western Championships. Notably, she lowered her 200 IM time by a full second to 2:02.10 with her 3rd-place finish. She also went best times in the 200 breast (2:18.25, 5th place) and 100 fly (56.25, 7th place). Other finals included the 200 back (2:03.29, 7th place), 200 fly (2:02.66, 7th place), and 400 IM (4:16.19, 4th place).

Hutchinson will join fellow verbal commit Ella Gaca-Thiele in the Trojans’ class of 2030. USC women came in 5th of 14 teams at their inaugural Big Ten Championships. It took 1:59.66/4:14.72 to final in the IMs, 1:47.11/4:46.00 in the mid-distance frees, and 1:59.51 in the 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:02.10

400 IM – 4:14.81

200 free – 1:50.27

500 free – 4:50.30

200 fly – 2:00.84

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.