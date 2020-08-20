Aussie Study Finds Swimming Provides $3.7 Billion Per Annum Impact

An independent national study conducted in Australia found that swimming within the nation has a total economic and community impact of over $3.7 billion per annum.
Funded with the support of Sport Australia and completed by Sport Business Partners and Street Ryan, the study determined that swimming provides a community health impact of $135 million per year, while the lifetime health contribution of the activity provides $4.35 billion.
Swimming Australia Chief Executive Leigh Russell said of the study’s results, “Sport plays a full-time role in society and is an integral part of community health, both from a physical health perspective but also in the mental health space.
“The physical and mental health benefits of swimming are widely recognised. The findings of this report strongly reinforces that point and also illustrates that swimming provides very significant social and economic impacts as well.
“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our Australia and as we look to try and come out the other side, it is becoming increasingly clear that sport will be a huge lever in re-building communities. With our participation levels, swimming has a big part to play.
“Swimming can also play a critical role in addressing broader societal challenges such as rising obesity, an ageing population, and therapy and rehabilitation for those people living with chronic health conditions or disabilities.
Sport Business Partners Managing Director, Martin Hirons, said: “Swimming is Australia’s largest participation sport, and by some distance, so it is no surprise that it facilitates an enormous annual contribution to the Australian community.
“Since 2015, SBP has completed two-three of these types of studies per year and the quantum impact assessed for swimming in Australia is the largest we have recorded to date.
“In our view, this is another great result for the whole industry and further evidence to support increasing investment into swimming.”
Using current Sport Australia AUSPLAY data, online surveys and primary research with swimming stakeholders and participants, the study explored a range of social capital indicators used by the Australian Bureau of Statistics to understand the difference between swimmers and the general population.
The economic benefit to Australia is delivered through a range of factors including, competitive and recreational swimming events, expenditure on goods, services and employment by swimming clubs and associations, spectator attendance and swimming related travel and tourism.
To view the full results of the study click here. To view an infographic of the results click here.