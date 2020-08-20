Aussie Study Finds Swimming Provides $3.7 Billion Per Annum Impact

An independent national study conducted in Australia found that swimming within the nation has a total economic and community impact of over $3.7 billion per annum.

Funded with the support of Sport Australia and completed by Sport Business Partners and Street Ryan, the study determined that swimming provides a community health impact of $135 million per year, while the lifetime health contribution of the activity provides $4.35 billion.

Swimming Australia Chief Executive Leigh Russell said of the study’s results, “Sport plays a full-time role in society and is an integral part of community health, both from a physical health perspective but also in the mental health space.

“The physical and mental health benefits of swimming are widely recognised. The findings of this report strongly reinforces that point and also illustrates that swimming provides very significant social and economic impacts as well. “COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our Australia and as we look to try and come out the other side, it is becoming increasingly clear that sport will be a huge lever in re-building communities. With our participation levels, swimming has a big part to play. “Swimming can also play a critical role in addressing broader societal challenges such as rising obesity, an ageing population, and therapy and rehabilitation for those people living with chronic health conditions or disabilities.