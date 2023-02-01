Anti Wave ‘Global Anti Goals’ Now Exported To 45 Countries

Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner.

Australian-based aquatics equipment design and supply company Anti Wave is pleased to report that their new Global Anti Goals have now shipped to 45 countries by next day discounted Air Courier – direct to top clubs, pools and competition facilities around the world.

With an average Air Courier freight time of 6 days door to door from Australia to most countries, the Global Anti Goal has set the world standard for a premium, full-sized training and competition Goal – available with quick and easy direct Air Courier Delivery door-to-door to any country or location around the world.

Image Top: Global Anti Goals: Official Polo Goal of USA Water Polo, Pictured 2022 Showcase Match USA vs Italy. Image Lower Left: Elite Polo Camp, Loano, Italy. Image Below Right: 2 x Global Goals Packed and Ready for Next Day Air Courier Shipment.

Global Anti Goals:

The goals are the direct result of over 50 years of experience in water polo goal innovation, design and production.

The Global Anti Goals feature cutting-edge materials and production with innovative goal design, resulting in a light-weight, heavy-duty, full-sized premium polo goal that meets the needs of all polo clubs and event facilities around the world.

Designed and produced in Australia, the Global Anti Goals are easily folded with a small folded footprint for convenient poolside storage options.

Oversized Heavy Duty PE Foam flotation elements provide excellent stability of the goal during gameplay, and specially designed rear bumpers protect expensive pool edge tiles from damage.

Components and fittings have been carefully selected and tested with direct feedback from top players, teams and clubs for maximum durability and longevity, even under the most severe player and environmental conditions.

Image top left: Vertical storage options, small folded footprint. Image Top Right: Heavy Duty Folding design, excellent stability and Pool Edge saving Rear Bumpers protect expensive Pool Edge tiles from damage. Image lower left: SNR Model Elite Polo Camp, Loana Italy. Image Lower Right: Official Goal of USA Water Polo (shown JNR Olympics 2021).

Testimonials:

Thomas Hoad AM (Sport Australia Hall of Fame 2021)

Australian Mens Polo Team Olympian (1960, 1968, 1972)

Australian Water Polo Mens Coach 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988)

Former President of the Australian Water Polo Association

Former FINA Water Polo Committee Member

“I can not recommend the new Anti wave Aluminium Goal highly enough as its revolutionary design makes it the best water polo goal I have ever seen in almost 70 years of international water polo in all 5 continents.

The new goal is made in Australia by Anti Wave who has been making goals since 1972. The Goal’s outstanding attribute is its light weight which can easily be carried by one adult or two young and folded for storage.

The feature I like the most is when as a Coach you are refereeing a training game, and a shot at goal is missed by one of the teams there is a wire restraining spare balls in the back of the goal and so the opposing goalie can simply reach for one of the balls, to continue with the game and the goal throw immediately and capitalise on any counter attack that may ensue from the missed goal shot.

New Anti Global Goals can be transported by airfreight to any part of the world. It conforms with FINA specifications. I believe it is a fantastic product for the sport of Water Polo.”

Tom Hoad

Perth, Australia

Nicola Johnson

FINA/World Aquatics Water Polo Referee

Water Polo Australia General Manager – Pathways and Comps

“The new Anti goal is the best goal I have seen in over 30 years of water polo. It is light weight (one person can put the goal in and out of the pool), it is very durable and I love the training rod along the back of the goal that allows for balls to be stored in the back of the net during training sessions, this is such a great inclusion, so easy for the goalie to reach for a ball when needed. The goals are also easy to store as they fold into a very compact area.”

Nicola Johnson

Brisbane, Australia

Global Anti Goal Models Available:

AWE392 SNR Global Goal 1.2m with Black Net (FINA Regulation 3m x 0.9m Front Frame, more compact 1.2m depth, suitable for most pools):

AWE394 SNR Global Goal 1.4m with Black Net (FINA front frame and side a anchor dims, both 750mm and 1080mm FINA Anchor depth dims):

AWE390 JNR Global Goals with Black Net (2.5m x 0.8m Front Frame) 1.2m Depth, compliant with official FINA BEACH Polo Regulations:

Anti Wave – Water Polo Innovation since 1972:

Since the release of the original Anti Goal in 1972 at the Munich Olympic Games, Anti Wave have been at the forefront of the innovation, development and supply of top performance swim and water polo competition and training equipment around the world.

Anti Wave water polo products have been selected at top national and international events since this time, and are also a favourite for the equally important smaller club, school and local water polo training and competition facilities around the world.

Anti Wave Water Polo products include Competition and Training Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Playing Fields, Referee Walkways including Goal Judge Station with Ball Holders and Officials Platforms, Game Starting Sets for competition game starts, Team Players Benches & Inflatable Polo BackStop with Advertising. Anti Wave Polo equipment complies with current FINA/LEN regulations.



Image Above: Anti Wave Polo Equipment, Pictured 2019 FINA World Intercontinental League, Perth Australia.

Anti Wave – Official Supplier of USA Water Polo:

Anti Wave USA is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to water polo in the USA by renewing its partnership as the Official Suppliers of Polo Goals and Polo Fields to USA Water Polo.

Anti Wave continues it long history as the worlds preferred supplier for top performance water polo equipment, and is proud to continue to work with USA Water Polo in the provision of Polo Fields and Training and Competition Polo Goals across the USA.

Anti Wave – when performance counts:

Anti Wave swim and polo equipment has been an important part of Swimming and Water Polo in the USA since 1972, when the world renowned ‘Anti Goal’ was first developed in Irvine, CA and then selected for the Munich Olympics in the same year.

Since then Anti Wave performance aquatics products have continually set the world standard for quality, innovation and availability and Anti Wave swim and polo equipment have been exported to over 150 countries around the world.

Today the Global Anti Goal’s continue on a rich Anti Wave water polo tradition by providing all pools and clubs with a Premium quality full sized competition and training goal with the best possible availability and highest level of durability and practicality.

Anti Wave has a dedicated and widespread global network of Authorised Resellers and Distributers, ensuring the best product availability and service to all customers.

