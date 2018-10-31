All India Inter University Championship 2018 – Complete Results

All India Inter University Aquatic Championship 2018-19
All India Inter University Aquatic Men Championship 2018-19
Venue: Jain International Residence School, Kanakpura
Date: 28th October to 31st October 2018
|Start List
|Heat Results
|Final Startlist
|Final Results
|Day 1
|Day 1
|Day 1
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 2
|Day 2
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 3
|Day 3
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 4
|Day 4
|Day 4
- Complete final results of AIIU MEN 2018
- Complete Heat Results of AIIU MEN 2018
- Individual Champions of AIIU meet Men 2018
- Over all points of AIIU meet 2018
All India Inter University Aquatic Women Championship 2018-19
All India Inter University Aquatic Women Championship 2018-19 2 Se 4 November Ko Banglore Institute Of Technology, Banglore Me Scheduled Hai. Official Website Par Sari Universities Ki Entries Aa Chuki Hai Jiski Link Niche Di Gayi Hai.
–Entries For All India Inter University Aquatic Women Championship 2018-19
Indian Swimming or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par Swimswam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamhindi
Join Us:-
- Google Plus► SwimSwam Hindi
- Twitter► SwimSwam Hindi
- Facebook► SwimSwam Hindi
Leave a Reply