All India Inter University Championship 2018 – Complete Results

All India Inter University Aquatic Championship 2018-19

All India Inter University Aquatic Men Championship 2018-19

Venue:  Jain International Residence School, Kanakpura

Date: 28th October to 31st October 2018

Start List Heat Results Final Startlist Final Results
Day 1 Day 1 Day 1 Day 1
Day 2 Day 2 Day 2 Day 2
Day 3 Day 3 Day 3 Day 3
Day 4 Day 4 Day 4 Day 4

 

All India Inter University Aquatic Women Championship 2018-19

All India Inter University Aquatic Women Championship 2018-19 2 Se 4 November Ko Banglore Institute Of Technology, Banglore Me Scheduled Hai. Official Website Par Sari Universities Ki Entries Aa Chuki Hai Jiski Link Niche Di Gayi Hai.

Entries For All India Inter University Aquatic Women Championship 2018-19

