Alexandra Wenk: Schwimmsport muss sich besser positionieren

2017 Women’s PAC-12s: USC Good, Cal Better, Stanford Best The Stanford women won every relay, and 15 of 21 total events, to capture their 20th PAC-12 title in program history.

Auburn’s Fredriksson Goes 1:40.57 200 Back at Bulldog Invite Day Two of the Bulldog Invite was headlined by Auburn’s men swimming fast in the 200 back, 200 fly and 200 breast.

Grant House Downs State Record with 4:19.1 500 Free at Ohio D1 States House turned in a 4:19.15 to become the first swimmer to clear the 4:20-barrier at an Ohio High School State Championships. The former record of 4:20.56 set by Dvid Mosko in 2007.

Manganiello Punches NCAA Ticket with 14:46 Mile at Last Chance Meet Florida’s Blake Manganiello secured his invite to the NCAA championships, dropping over 10 seconds from his season best time in the mile on day 3 of the Florida Last Chance Meet.