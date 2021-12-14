Adam Peaty Shortlisted For BBC Sports Personality Of The Year

Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty has been shortlisted for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for 2021. The award will ultimately be decided by pubic vote with results revealed on December 16th.

Peaty is competing against US Open tennis champion Sarah Story, boxer Tyson Fury and England Footballer Raheem Sterling.

Peaty took the 100m breaststroke gold in Tokyo, marking his 2nd consecutive Olympic gold in that event. He owns the world record in the 1breast with the 56.88 he logged at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

After the 2020 Olympic Games, Peaty competed on the British TV series called ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and made it respectably through the season before being voted off.

Just this week the 26-year-old posted on social media that he was getting back to what he knows best.

British diver Tom Daley is also among the nominees.