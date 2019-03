50th SNAGS Championships 2019 Ke Day 1 Me Richa Mishra Ka 800m Free

Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships 2019 Jo Ki 19th March Se 24th March Tak OCBC Aquatic Center Me Hone Jar Ha Hai Usme India Ki Taraf Se Bhi Swimmers Participate Krenge, 19th-24th March Tak Seniors Ka Competition Hoga. Is Competition Me Swimmers Ke Timings Ko Tokyo 2020 Ke Qualifying Time Ke Liye Bhi Consider Kiya Jayega. Isliye Ye Competitions Swimmers Ke Liye Behad Hi Khas Hai.

Indian Squad Jo Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships 2019 Me Participate Karne Ja Rhe Hai:

Virdhawal Khade

Neel Roy

Sanjay CJ

Viraj Prabhu

Rujuta Bhatt Deepan

Hita Anand

Suvana Chetana Baskar

Nina Ventakesh

Lohith Moghli

Richa Mishra

Ansh Arora

Yash Patki

Anubhab Parashar

Shivani Kataria

Upar di gyi list official website sessions se bnayi gyi hai.

Day 1 Me Jis Swimmer Ne India Ko Represent Kiya Wo Hai: Richa Mishra(Women 800m Free)

Richa Mishra Ne 800m Free Ko 9:31.58 Me Complete Kiya And 4th Place Par Rhi. Is Event Me Shimuzu Natsuki Ne Sabse Fast Time Diya Jo Ki 9:02.69 Ka Rha And Iske Baad Liew, Li-Shan Chantal And Daos, Kirsten Chloe Y Ne 9:03.84 And 9:30.37 Ka Time Kiya. Women/Men 800m freestyle ka format timed Finals ka hai.

Jo Age Group Decide Kiya Gya Hai Wo Kuch Is Prakar Hai:

Multiple Age Groups

18 Years & Over Born In 2001 Or Earlier

15-17 Years Born In 2002, 2003 And 2004

13-14 Years Born In 2005 And 2006

Single Age Groups

12 Years Born In 2007

11 Years Born In 2008

10 Years Born In 2009

9 Years Born In 2010

8 Years Born In 2011

Iss Competition Ki Sabhi Official List And Results Ke Liye Aap Official Website Par Ja Skte Hai.