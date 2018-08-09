50m Free Me Ben Proud Ne Toda Textile World Record – Video

Glasgow Me Chal Rhe Euro 2018 Me Men’s 50m Freestyle Ke Semi-Final Me British Ke Ben Proud Ne Ek Moster Time Dete Hue Na Sirf Apna Personal Best Time Toda Hai Balki Textile World Record Ko Bhi Tod Diya Hai.

Country Me Sports Ko Promote Karne Ke Liye, Union Minister Rajyvardhan Rathor Ne Media Ko Btaya Ki Next Year Se Schools Me Game Period Ko Madatory And Syllabus Ko 50% Tak Reduce Kiya Jayega.

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Swimmer Sushut Kapse Won The Best Swimmer In The Mens Category By Winning 4 Golds And Setting 3 New Meet Records. Kenisha Gupta From Otters Club Won 4 Gold Medals Setting New Records In All Of Them.