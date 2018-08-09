50m Free Me Ben Proud Ne Toda Textile World Record – Video

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Glasgow Me Chal Rhe Euro 2018 Me Men’s 50m Freestyle Ke Semi-Final Me British Ke Ben Proud Ne Ek Moster Time Dete Hue Na Sirf Apna Personal Best Time Toda Hai Balki Textile World Record Ko Bhi Tod Diya Hai. Proud Ka Iske Phle Jo Personal Best Time Tha Wo 21.16 Ka Tha Jo Unhone 2018 Sette Collu Be Bnaya Tha. Proud Ne Apne Prelims Ke Time 21.68 Se Behatreen .57 Kam Karte Hue 21.11 Ka Time Nikala And Isi Ke Sath Wo 5th Fastest Performance In History Me Khud Ko Laa Diya.
Ben Ne American Caeleb Dressel Ke 21.15 Ke Time Ko Overtake Karte Hue Ye Record Khud Ke Name Kar Liya.
BEN PROUD BREAKS TEXTILE WR IN 50M FREESTYLE – VIDEO
Top 5 Men’s 50m Freestyle Times Ever
- 20.91, Cesar Cielo, Brazail, December 2009
- 20.94, Fred Bousquet, France, April 2009
- 21.02, Cesar Cielo, Brazil, December 2009
- 21.08, Cesar Cielo, Brazil, August 2009
- 21.11, Ben Proud, GBR, August, 2018
Kal Ke Finals Me Proud Ek Baar Or Isi Event Me Dikhenge.
