$50,000 Prize Pool, 2023 Swimming Power Championships

Get ready for an extraordinary pool challenge this summer! The Swimming Power Championships, hosted by Destro Machines, invites swimmers from across the globe to test their mettle in this groundbreaking virtual competition​.

The Ultimate Test of Strength and Skill

Prove your prowess in the pool and compete against some of the world’s finest swimmers. Our competition utilizes a unique format, requiring participants to record and submit their 25-yard or 25-meter swim, with the entire clip being continuous and unedited. It’s crucial to display the water level and the complete swim in your video, and don’t forget to include a clear shot of your stopwatch with the final time! Make sure to tag us @Destro_Machines on social media, providing your first name, age, and weight in the bucket, along with your final time​.

Prizes That Make a Splash

Swimming Power Championships is not just about showcasing your swimming strength – it’s also about winning some fantastic prizes! We offer an impressive prize pool worth up to $50,000, with incredible team and individual awards. Stand a chance to win a DM Double Tower, a DM Single Tower, a DM SwiMeter2.0, or a range of store-wide coupons and banners from Destro Machines. Our individual prizes include Destro Machines beanies and tees, while the champions can earn an exclusive DM Swimming Power Champion Tee along with a 20% off coupon​​.

Enter The Competition

Here’s how you can participate. Based on your age and gender, find the appropriate weight category from our guidelines (insert a graphic or link to the weight categories here)​1​. Review our specific video guidelines carefully. We will be enforcing these rules strictly, so, be diligent or we will not be able to count your submission.

Finally, get your camera ready, record your swim, and submit your entry. It’s that simple!

Stay Updated With The Leaderboard

Keep track of your standing and see how you stack up against the competition with our regularly updated leaderboard:

It’s not just about winning – it’s about pushing your limits and improving with every stroke.

About Destro Machines

Destro Machines is a family and swimmer owned company. We were founded in 2015 when we realized that swimmers and coaches were lacking the effective and affordable training technology required for them to reach their goals. Our team of engineers, has spent years working with Division I College and top tier highschool programs to develop equipment that’s not only less expensive, but also more effective than any other resistance training system available.

