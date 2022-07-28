Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

4-Year Old Beckett Phelps Has Already Mastered Bubble Rings (VIDEO)

No young swimmer needs the pressure of being called “the next Phelps,” but if an actual Phelps decides to go in that direction, he’s already got one of the key skills of elite swimming mastered.

Beckett Phelps, the middle child of the most-decorated Olympian Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole, has been working on his underwater bubble rings.

The Phelps’ children each have their own Instagram account (Beckett already has more than 56,000 followers), though so far, parents have shyed away from posting much swimming content for any of the kids (understandable, given the pressure that will come with their famous last name).

Boomer, the oldest of three sons, turned 6 this year. His account has posted a few shots of him golfing (his dad is an avid golfer, and recently hit a hole-in-one), and even working out with his dad in the weight room.

Beckett, who is 4, already looks comfortable in the water, diving to the bottom and executing some world class bubble rings in the clip.

The video attracted the attention of a lot of other swimmers you might recognize in the comments. That includes another GOAT, Katie Ledecky, who laughed that Beckett already has the rings down better than she does.

So maybe that whole thing about bubble blowing isn’t a precursor to GOATness, afterall.

