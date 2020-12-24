Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2030 & 2034 Asian Games Hosts Revealed

The General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) revealed the bid winners for two future editions of the quadrennial Asian Games.

Doha, Qatar has been announced as the host for the 2030 Asian Games, while Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 edition.

The Asian Games is the second-biggest multi-sport event outside of the Olympic Games, with the two aforementioned cities locked in a heated battle over hosting rights.

Per Reuters, OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah attempted to persuade one city to amicably hold the 2030 Games while the other agreed staged the following edition in 2034, avoiding a vote altogether. No agreement could be reached, so a traditional vote ensued.

Qatar was the hosts of the 15th edition of the Asian Games in 2006, while 2034 will mark Saudi Arabia’s first-ever hosting of the prestigious competition.

Hangzhou, China is set to be the 2022 host with preparations well underway.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!