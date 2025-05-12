17-Year-Old Matias Bottoni Seriously Injured After Collision At Argentine Championships

A 17-year-old swimmer was seriously injured on the final day of the Argentine Championships after a scary collision during the warm-up.

Matías Bottoni dove into the warm-up pool and collided with another swimmer, resulting in him fracturing his cervical vertebrae and leaving him unable to move his arms or legs.

Bottoni was scheduled to go into emergency surgery on Monday and a fundraiser has been set up to help his family pay for the medical expenses.

Reports are that the procedure and recovery will cost 60 million pesos, which is just over $3 million USD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝘼𝙍𝘿𝙀 (@engarde.arg)

Bottoni, a native of the Argentine city of Rosario, competes for the Echesortu Fútbol Club and was slated to represent Argentina at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games this coming August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Atlético Libertad (@clubatleticolibertadrosario)

Through the first four days of the long course competition, Bottoni raced the 100 breast (1:12.48), 100 fly (59.48), 200 IM (2:16.87) and 400 IM (4:48.33), and he had qualified for the final of the 200 fly (2:13.88) on Saturday morning before suffering his injury prior to the evening session.