17 Ben Scholl Makes Verbal Commitment to In-state Aggies for 2023

Ben Scholl from Cypress, Texas has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for 2023-24.

“I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and everyone who has helped me to get where I am today. Gig ‘em!”

Scholl attends Cypress Woods High School where he is a junior. He placed third in both the 50 free and 100 free as a sophomore at the 2021 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also swam the leadoff legs of the Cy Woods 200 free relay (20.44), which won the state title with a 6A record, and the 400 free relay (45.11), which came in second.

Scholl swims year-round with Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club. He is one of the top sprinters in the class of 2023, and as such, came in at #17 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the class. He clocked PBs in all three of his best events (50/100/200 free) at the 2021 Lone Star Spring Invitational, where he placed 2nd in the 50, 3rd in the 100, and 4th in the 200. He also swam the 100 fly (52.10) and earned a best time in that, too.

This long course season, he competed at Austin Sectionals in July. He was runner-up in the 50 free (23.08), 7th in the 100 free (51.35), and 18th in the 200 free (1:53.74). He notched PBs in all three events, as well as the 100 fly (58.18).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.40

100 free – 44.65

200 free – 1:39.12

Scholl will join the Aggies with Roberto Bonilla (#15) and Logan Brown (“Honorable Mention”). He will overlap two years with former high school teammate Munzy Kabbara, who is now a freshman on the A&M men’s team.

