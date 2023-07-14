Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

15-Year-Old John Thumann Swims 54.32 100 Fly On Day 2 Of Columbia Sectionals

2023 REGION VIII SUMMER SECTIONALS – COLUMBIA

  • July 12-15, 2023
  • Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO
  • LCM (50 meters)
Day two of the Columbus Speedo Sectionals is in the books, with the second day of racing featuring the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. This was a relay-heavy day as well, with the session opening up with the 200 freestyle relay and closing with the 200 medley relay.

Mizzou’s Molly Gowans won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.16, marking a two second improvement from her entry time. Nebraska’s Gena Jorgenson touched 2nd in a best time by over three seconds (2:03.26), while Rebecca Simpson from Arkansas grabbed the 3rd spot at 2:03.75.

Jorgenson returned later in the 400 IM to secure her 2nd victory of the meet. She stopped the clock at 4:53.40, which is four seconds under her previous best she established at Nationals last month. Jorgenson’s teammate Sarah Barton joined her under the 5-minute barrier with a time of 4:57.94.

Rounding out the individual winners on the women’s side was Andrea Sansores, who decisively won the 100 fly. She recorded a time of 1:00.43, putting her over a second ahead of runner-up Taylor Williams (1:01.55).

The men’s races last night were also heavily dominated by college swimmers. The 200 freestyle was a tight race between McKendree’s Alireza Yavari and Mizzou’s Calvin Windle, with Windle ultimately getting his hand on the wall first at 1:50.61. Yavari out-split Windle by half a second in the final 50, but ended up 2nd with a time of 1:50.71.

The fastest time of the day in the 100 fly belonged to Mizzou post-grad Jack Dahlgren, who topped the preliminary heats with a time of 53.41, but scratched finals. William Kovac took the spot at night in 53.65, while Daniel Wilson grabbed 2nd (54.16). Rounding out the podium was 15-year-old John Thumann, who dropped over a second on the day to post a 54.32 and move to 40th all-time for 15-16 year-olds.

Connor Bichsel, a rising sophomore at Missouri S&T, dominated the 400 IM. He stopped the clock in a best time of 4:31.47, topping the field by over four seconds. Southern Illinois swimmers Selim Hassan and Ian Marshall took the next two spots going 4:35.95 and 4:36.62, respectively. 14-year-old Ellis Crisci also had a fantastic swim, as he took 4th in a best time of 4:37.77. Crisci’s performance ranks 83rd all-time for his age group.

The Arkansas women swept the relays of the day going 1:45.87 and 1:56.63 in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, respectively. Team Triumph won the opening 200 freestyle relay for the men (1:33.34), while Missouri State took 1st in the medley (1:44.11).

