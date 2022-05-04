World Juniors Gold Medalist Chad Bobrosky Facing Up To 54 Months In Prison

A successful Canadian swimmer who won four medals at the 2011 World Junior Championships is facing up to four and a half years in prison due to the sexual assault of a woman in December 2018.

Chad Bobrosky, who also swam four years at USC from 2011 to 2015, was convicted in February of the sexual assault of a Calgary woman, and on Tuesday a prosecutor argued he should be handed a 54-month prison term, as reported by the Calgary Herald.

The starting point established by the Alberta Court of Appeal for major sexual assaults is a three-year term, but prosecutor Matt Dalidowicz said there were “multiple aggravating factors” that should increase Bobrosky’s punishment.

“There is much that aggravates this sentence and little that mitigates it,” Dalidowicz told provincial court Judge Gord Wong.

“There were multiple (sexual) acts and each alone would constitute a major sexual assault.”

Bobrosky’s lawyer reportedly said a sentence as low as three years would be sufficient punishment for the assault, which took place on December 21, 2018.

Dalidowicz said there were five different non-consensual assaults on the victim, along with degrading behavior from the offender.

“These acts were degrading. He spat upon her face and his words were derogatory,” he said.

Wong convicted Bobrosky in February, finding his claim that the sexual contact he had with the complainant was consensual to be unbelievable.

“On reviewing his evidence, I have no difficulty arriving at the conclusion that the accused’s evidence cannot be believed,” Wong said.

One piece of evidence that made an impact in Judge Wong’s sentiment was a 53-second video shot by Bobrosky on his phone, where he repeatedly asks the victim to say “hi” to the camera during sex, which she ultimately relents to it, Wong said.

“The accused’s voice in the three asks becomes more intense or harsh. This was not an ask on his part, rather at the end it was more a command.”

Wong received a victim-impact statement, which was read by the victim in court: “Chad, you truly traumatized me. On that night … you treated me worse than literal garbage and your choices made me feel degraded and terrified for my safety.”

Bobrosky, 29, is an investment banking associate at RBC Capital Markets in in Calgary.

He won two gold medals at the 2011 World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, topping the men’s 200 freestyle and anchoring the victorious Canadian men’s 800 free relay. He also won two silvers in the 400 free and 400 free relay.

Bobrosky then had a four-year career at USC, earning First Team NCAA All-American honors as a sophomore after contributing the third leg on the Trojans’ third-place finishing 800 free relay in 2013. He also scored individually at NCAAs as a freshman in 2012, placing 11th in the 500 free.

Bobrosky is currently at liberty pending his sentencing on June 1.