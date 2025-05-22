Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

White House Putting College Sports Commission Plans On Pause

The White House is pausing its plans to develop a commission to govern college sports.

Congressional sources told Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger that plans are being put on ice for the time being, noting it’s a move that could be rooted in the commission’s potential impact in Senate negotiations over college sports legislation.

Currently, a group of five U.S. senators is negotiating federal legislation for college sports.

The commission, led by President Donald Trump and Texas NIL collective founder Cody Campbell, had already been gathering candidate recommendations and even started offering member invitations to stakeholders.

Former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has had conversations with Trump about reforming NIL policies, has publicly stated he’s against the formation of a commission, though Dellenger notes he was approached by Campbell about having an advisory role on the commission.

NCAA President Charlie Baker has previously said he was “up for anything” when asked about the idea of a commission led by Trump.

“I think the fact that there’s an interest on the executive side on this, I think it speaks to the fact that everybody is paying a lot of attention right now to what’s going on in college sports,” Baker said, according to ESPN. “I’m up for anything that can help us get somewhere.”

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!