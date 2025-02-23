Walshe Wins Twice On Day Two Of 2025 McCullagh International

2025 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL

Friday, February 21st – Sunday, February 23rd

The Aurora Sports & Leisure Centre, Bangor, Northern Ireland

LCM (50m)

The 2025 McCullagh International continued from the Aurora Sports & Leisure Centre in Bangor, Northern Ireland with swimmers getting more in-season racing under their belts.

24-year-old Ellen Walshe of Tempelogue followed up her 400m IM victory from last night with an additional two golds to keep up her momentum.

Walshe first took on the women’s 50m fly where she notched a winning effort of 26.66 to hold a comfortable advantage over the field.

Next to the wall was Jessica Calderbank who snagged silver in 27.54 followed by Emma Coulter who bagged bronze in 27.84.

Walshe’s second victory came in the 200m free where she topped the podium in a result of 2:00.39.

That eked out the win over Lucy Hope who settled for silver just .17 back in 2:00.56. 18-year-old Grace Davison rounded out the podium in 2:02.39.

A pair of Stirling teammates in Jack McMillan and Duncan Scott battled in the men’s 200m free, with the former grabbing the golden edge.

McMillan stopped the clock at 1:47.58 while Scott was narrowly behind in 1:47.99. Evan Bailey was also under the 1:50 barrier with a bronze medal-worthy 1:49.22.

Additional day two winners included Ellie McCartney grabbing women’s 200m breast gold, logging a mark of 2:26.07. That represented a new lifetime best, lowering her former PB of 2:26.76 put up in the semi-finals of last year’s European Championships.