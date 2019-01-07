National Record Holder Aryan Makhija Ne Join Kiya Auburn

Aryan Makhija, Jo Ki Khar West Mumbai Se Hai Unhone Auburn Roster Ko Join Kar Liya Hai.

Aryan Distance Freestyle Me India Ke Top Swimmers Me Se Ek Hai. Unhone South Africa Me Bhi Apni Training Ki Hai. Makhija Ke Sath 5 Aur Swimmers Hai Jo Mumbai Ke Jindal Steel Dwara Iss Program Ke Liye Select Kiye Gaye Hai.

Makhija Ne SCM 800m And SCM 1500m Freestyle Me Indian National Record Apne Name Kiya Hua Hai. Fina World Championships Jo Ki Hal Hi Me Hangzhou, China Me Hui Thi Usme Makhija Ne 1500m Freestyle Me 16th Position Hasil Kari Jisme Unka Time 15:01.44 Tha And Isi Time Ke Sath Unhone National Record Ko Bhi Break Kiya Tha. Isi Race Me Unhone 800m Freestyle Ko 8:01.68 Me Complete Karte Hue National Record Bnaya Tha.

Gary Taylor’s assessment: “Aryan will bring experience due to his international competitions to both the SEC and NCAA meets. He has been training in South Africa and he has some connections to current Auburn swimmers. He’s one of the top international distance specialists. He’s really excited to be in the United States training at a program and being at a university like Auburn. He’s going to provide some really good depth but also some top-end speed on the endurance end.”

Top times:

1500 SCM free – 15:01.44

1500 LCM free – 15:59.50

800 SCM free – 8:01.68

800 LCM free – 8:13.19

400 SCM free – 3:55.33

400 LCM free – 3:59.86

