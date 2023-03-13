MISCA Releases 2023 Michigan Boys High School Dream Team

The Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) released its annual Michigan Dream Team for boys swimming and diving following the conclusion of the state championship meets this weekend.

The MISCA Dream Team is made up of athletes from the Division I, III and III state meets and is based on the following criteria:

The fastest state meet performance in each event at finals. Relay lead-off times are considered.

An athlete may only receive the honor in one individual event. If an athlete has multiple #1 performances the runner-up performances in each event are factored in.

If there is a tie in the relays, both teams will be chosen.

If there is an individual tie and neither swimmer is #1 in another event both swimmers will be chosen.

2023 MISCA DREAM TEAM