GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 3/4/2023

Drew Eubanks, 14, The Dolphins Portland Swimming (TDPS-OR): Drew Eubanks and Jack Wroblewski went head-to-head in the breaststroke events at the Oregon 11-14 Age Group Championships, and the two swimmers produced some blazing-fast results. Eubanks clocked a best time of 56.40 in the 100 breast to rank 10th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group, and he added personal bests in the 100 fly (52.66) and 400 IM (4:11.33) while nearing his 2:04-flat best in the 200 breast in 2:04.37. One week earlier in high school competition, he also set a new PB of 1:54.91 in the 200 IM. He ranks first this season in the 13-14 age group in the 100 breast and second in the 200 breast.

Jack Wroblewski, 14, Lake Oswego Swim Club (LOSC-OR): Wroblewski fired off best times in five events at the championships, including a 57.57 in the 100 breast and 2:05.58 in the 200 breast. In the 100 breast, the Lake Oswego swimmer now ranks tied for 74th all-time in the boys 13-14 age group, while in the 200 breast, he falls .01 shy of cracking the top 100. He also ranks eighth and sixth this season in the two events, respectively.

Avery Daigle, 12, Franco’s Fins (FINS-LA): Daigle powered to some standout performances at the Louisiana Age Group State Championships last weekend, setting new personal best times in the 50 free (24.28), 100 free (52.25), 50 back (27.55), 100 back (57.55), 50 fly (25.88) and 100 fly (58.33). The Franco’s Fin product now ranks tied for 49th all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group in the 100 free, and 65th in the 100 back.

Lauchlin MacGregor, 12, Duncan Stingrays Swim Team (Canada): MacGregor won five medals at the Vancouver Island Regional meet in Nanaimo, British Columbia, in late January, highlighted by his performance in the 1500 freestyle that broke a 41-year-old Duncan Stingrays club record. MacGregor clocked 18:53.21 (short course meters), lowering the previous mark of 18:57.40 set by Kurt Vollmerhause in 1982.

Victoria Setyabudhy, 12, Club Wolverine (CW-MI): Setyabudhy has lowered her best time in 12 different SCY events over the last five weeks, highlighted by her breaststroke swims last weekend at the SST Last Chance Meet in Saline, Michigan. The Club Wolverine swimmer now ranks 42nd all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group in the 200 breast (2:21.69) and 90th in the 100 breast (1:05.94), and they also both rank third this season.

Maddie Thornton, 14, Bend Swim Club (BEND-OR): Bend Swim Club’s Thornton fired off best times in five events at the Oregon 11-14 Age Group Championships, including moving into 10th among 13-14 girls this season in the 100 back (55.69). She also clocked 23.70 in the 50 free, 51.15 in the 100 free, 2:02.18 in the 200 back and 2:04.78 in the 200 IM.

