Glenmark 36th Sub Junior and 46th Junior NAC Day 4 Results – 1 New Record

Glenmark 36th Sub Junior and 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships

36th Glenmark Sub-Junior And 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2019 26 June Se 30 June Tak Rajkot, Gujrat Me Hone Jar Hi Hai. Championships Me FINA Rules Ke According Jo Age Groups Rakhe Gye Hai Wo Kuch Is Prakar Hai. Swimming Ke Sare Events Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Swimming Pool, Kothariya Road, Rajkot Me Honge, Jisko Gujrat State Aquatic Association Host Karega.

Sub Junior Group

Group 3rd- 11 Years – Born In 2008

Group 4th- 9 And 10 Years – Born In 2009, 2010

Junior Group

Group 1st – 15 Se 17 Years Tak – Born In 2002, 2003, 2004

Group 2nd- 12se 14 Years Tak – Born In 2005, 2006, 2007

Day 1 Se Day 4 Tak Events Ke Sare Order Aap Niche Di Gyi Pdf Me Dekh Skte Hai.

36th Glenmark Sub-Junior And 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2019 Complete Results 

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4
Heat Start-list Heat Start-list Heat Start-list Heat Start-list
Heat Results Heat Results Heat Results Heat Results
Final Start-list Final Start-list Final Start-list Final Start-list
Final Results Final Results Final Results Final Results

 Diving And Water Polo

Events Results
Diving Day 1 Day 2 Day 3
Water Polo Day 1 Day 2 Day 3

 Medal Tally

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4

Highlights

  • Apeksha Fernandes Ne Girls Group 2 Me Kanchi Desai Ka 400m Medley Ke 5:18.89 Ke Record Time Ko Break Karke, 5:13.80 Ka New Meet Record Bnaya.

