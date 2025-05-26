Freestyler Catie Brenneman Stays In-State With Commitment To Notre Dame For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyler Catie Brenneman has verbally committed to join the University of Notre Dame’s women’s class of 2030. A native of Indiana, Brenneman swims year-round for Concord Swim Club and competes for Concord Community High School.

She will follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Grace, who will be a senior on the Fighting Irish team next year.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, God for guiding me through this process. I also want to give a huge thank you to the ND coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO IRISH!!

Brenneman qualified for and competed at the Winter Junior Championships in Greensboro last December. Her best finish came in the 200 free, where she clocked a time of 1:49.02, placing 22nd. She also touched 23rd in the 100 free with a time of 50.53. Additionally, she contested the 500 free, finishing 61st, and the 50 free, where she placed 72nd.

The future Fighting Irish swimmer wrapped up her short course season at the Indiana Senior State Championships in early March, earning a runner-up finish in the 500 free with a career-best time of 4:56.27. She also took silver in the 200 free (1:49.59) and bronze in the 100 free (50.86).

Brenneman’s best times in her primary events come from the 2024 IHSAA State Championships, where she threw down marks of 50.15 in the 100 free and 1:48.37 in the 200 free. Both performances were posted in prelims before she added slightly to take 5th in both ‘A’ finals.

Best SCY Times:

50 Freestyle: 23.70

100 Freestyle: 50.15

200 Freestyle: 1:48.37

500 Freestyle: 4:56.20

Brenneman’s 200 free lifetime best would have ranked 5th on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this past season. Her 100 free would have placed her 6th, and her 500 free would have situated her 8th.

This season, the underclassmen have been driving much of the momentum for the Notre Dame women’s team, highlighted by freshman Carli Cronk, who led the team in the 200/500 free (1:46.51/4:42.59). Brenneman should seamlessly fit into the Fighting Irish’s underclassmen movement as part of their rebuild, and will likely find herself in the sprint or mid-distance freestyle training group.

The Notre Dame women finished 12th at the 2025 ACC Championships under third-year head coach Chris Lindauer and did not score at the NCAA Championships. Lindauer has since accepted the head women’s coaching position at Stanford, and Notre Dame is now conducting a nationwide search for his replacement.

Brenneman joins Ellie Bina, Caroline Mulrooney, Camryn Tilger, Jaylee Hager, Averie Hager, and Renee Nealon in Notre Dame’s class of 2030.

