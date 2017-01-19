Family Sued For Not Fulfilling Swim Club’s Volunteering Requirements

A Canadian swim club is suing the parents of one of its most successful swimmers, alleging the parents have skipped out on $4900 worth of volunteer work. Filed in Yukon territory’s small claims court, the Whitehorse Glacier Bears Swim Club alleges that Adrian and Riana Robinson, parents of swimmer and multiple club record holder Adrian Robinson, monetarily owe the club for ‘ignoring fundraising and volunteer commitments’, as well as for the non-payment of a membership fee installment.

As outlined on the team’s website, parents of the club’s ‘Silvertip’ swimmers are required to work 10 club bingo games as a caller or banker, while also volunteering a minimum of 10 sessions at swim meets. An additional 45 hours of club volunteering is also expected. According to claims court documents, the Robinsons completed just 3 bingo commitments and none of the 45 volunteer hours. With the club valuing each missed volunteer hour at $40, each bingo commitment at $300 combined with the missing membership fee, the club says the family owes $4900.

CBC reports that the club filed its suit after learning that the Robinson family was moving to Africa. A recent email from Glacier Bear club president George Harvey to the Robinsons reportedly warned that the unpaid debt “may lead to Adrian not being able to swim in Canada, and potentially internationally.”